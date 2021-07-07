Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has notified that the online entrance examinations for undergraduate, postgraduate and certificate/diploma courses will be conducted from July 25 to 28 between 9.00 AM to 6.00 PM.

The examination will be conducted online in proctored mode for admissions to various courses for the academic year 2021-22.

The detailed schedule will be made available at University’s website from July 17 onwards.

The applicants will receive the examination admit card from July 19 onwards along with the detailed instructions for proctored mode examination.

The examination will be conducted for a period of one hour. The paper will consist of 100 marks. Candidates must note that the examination will be based on the negative marking system.

“In order to get familiarized with the proctored mode of examination, it is mandatory for all candidates to appear for mock test from July 20 to 22,” reads the notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

The result will be declared on July 31. The merit and waiting list will be declared from August 7 onwards.

Meanwhile, the University has also extended the online application deadline for registrations to OEE till July 10. Earlier, the application deadline was July 4.

For those missing the deadline, forms can be submitted at the portal till July 15 with a late fee.

Candidates are advised to read the admission notification for UG/PG and certificate/diploma courses available on the SPPU website to know more about courses offered, intake capacity, eligibility criteria, etc.

Here’s SPPU UG, PG admission 2021 notification.

Here’s SPPU Certificate/Diploma courses admission 2021 notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.