State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has notified the extension of online registration deadline for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test or MHT-CET 2021, today. Eligible candidates will now be able to apply for the entrance examination till July 15 at mhtcet2021.mahacet.org without late fee. Earlier, the deadline was July 7.

“Date of Registration for MHT-CET 2021 is Extented till 15 July 2021 without Late Fee,” reads the official statement.

MHT-CET-2021 Entrance Examination for Admission to Professional Courses in Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy and Agricultural Education through State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai for the academic year 2021-22 will be held at the various examination centers within and outside Maharashtra State.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

The applicants should have passed or appeared for HSC (12th / Equivalent Examination). In case of reservation, candidates must possess valid documents like Caste Certificate, Caste Validity Certificate and Non Creamy Layer Certificate valid up to March 31st 2022.

Steps to register for MHT-CET 2021

Visit the official website mhtcet2021.mahacet.org On the homepage, click on “New Registration” Read and the information, accept and proceed Fill in the required details and register Once registered, log in to the portal and fill the application form Pay the application fee and submit Take a printout of the form for future reference

Here’s the direct link to register for MHT-CET 2021.

The application form will not be edited hence candidates are advised to verify the details before submitting the applications. Candidate can use only one Mobile No and E-mail ID for one application form.

Application Fee

For general category candidates, the application fee is Rs 800 whereas for candidates from reserved category, Rs 600 is applicable.

MHT CET is held for three papers – Paper 1 (Mathematics), Paper 2 (Physics, Chemistry) and Paper 3 (Biology). Each carries 100 marks in form of multiple choice questions.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.