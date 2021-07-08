Rajasthan Cooperative Recruitment Board (RCRB) has released the admit card for recruitment examination to various posts in Sahkari Upbhokta Wholesale Bhandars (SUWB) and Kraya Vikraya Sahkari Samities (KVSS). Registered applicants can download their admit cards from the official website rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The online examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 17, 2021, for a period of 2 hours.

The question paper will consist objective type questions of total 100 marks. For every correct answer, one mark will be awarded and there shall be no negative marking. More details in the notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 385 vacancies.

Here’s the direct link to the admit card notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Call Letter Download” under Important Links tab Key in your Registration No/Roll No, Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY) and security pin Download the admit card and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of marks obtained in the online examination. Where one or more candidates have obtained equal marks in the selection process, the candidate whose date of birth is falling previously shall be given preference, and in the event where one or more candidates have same date of birth and equal marks in the selection process, the candidate having higher academic qualifications shall be preferred.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.