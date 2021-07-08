Indian Navy has notified 350 vacancies for recruitment to Sailor MR posts. Eligible male candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies at joinindiannavy.gov.in from July 19 to 23, 2021.

For the total of 350 vacancies, approximately 1750 candidates will be called for written examination and Physical Fitness Test (PFT), reads the official notification.

Candidate must have passed Matriculation Examination from the Boards of School Education recognised by Ministry of Education and should be born between April 1, 2001, to September 20, 2004, (Both dates inclusive).

Job Specifications

Chef: They would be required to prepare food as per menu (both vegetarian and non-vegetarian including handling of meat products) and accounting of ration. In addition, they will also be allotted other duties as per Service requirement.

Steward: They would be required to serve food in the officers' messes, as waiters, housekeeping, accounting of funds, wine and stores, preparation of menu etc. In addition, they will also be allotted other duties as per Service requirement.

Hygienist: They will be required to clean washroom, shower spaces and other areas. In addition, they will also be allotted other duties as per Service requirement.

Selection Process

The shortlisting of the candidates for written examination and PFT will be undertaken on the basis of percentage of qualifying examination (10th examination). The cut off marks may vary from state to state as vacancies have been allocated in a state-wise manner.

