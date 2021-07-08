Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday released the SSC JE 2020 Paper I final answer key. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the answer key at ssc.nic.in till August 8 by 4.00 PM.

The Commission has uploaded the final answer keys along with Question Paper(s).

“The candidates may take a print out of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 07.07.2021 (04:00 PM) to 06.08.2021 (04:00 PM),” reads the notification.

The Commission had announced the SSC JE 2020 Paper I result on June 30 in which a total of 5711 candidates were declared qualified to appear for Paper II. 3826 candidates were from Civil Engineering and 1885 from Electrical / Mechanical Engineering.

Steps to download final answer key

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2020 (Paper-I): Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) (278.89 KB)” Click on the answer key hyperlink Key in your login credentials and submit Check and download the final answer key

Here’s the direct link to download SSC JE 2020 Paper I final answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.