The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad has declared the result of Joint Entrance Examination (NIPER JEE 2021) today, July 8. The result has been declared for the Masters Programme. Candidates can download the merit list from NIPER’s official website niperhyd.ac.in.

The online admission counselling schedule will be released shortly.

“All the results/permission to appear in online counselling of NIPER JEE 2021 are provisional and are subject to final production of original documents at the time of reporting at the allotted NIPER,” reads the notification.

The entrance examination was conducted on July 3, 2021, for admissions to 968 Master in Pharmacy (MPharm).

Steps to download NIPER JEE 2021 result

Visit the official website niperhyd.ac.in On the homepage, click on “NIPER JEE 2021” tab Now click on “Download Masters Rank Card” against “NIPER - 2021 RESULTS” Key in your Hall Ticket Number and get result Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to NIPER JEE 2021 result.

Here’s the direct link to the NIPER JEE 2021 All India Rank.

