Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the detailed notification for the typing test schedule of 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive Mains Exam 2014 on Thursday. The typing will be conducted from July 13 to 17 in various shifts.

A total of 45758 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the test. Earlier, the Commission had released the BSSC Inter-Level (Mains) 2014 result, in which a total of 52784 candidates were declared qualified.

The schedule consists Roll Number, Test Date, Shift Time, Test Center Name, and Address of the examination centre. Registered candidates can check the same on BSSC’s official website bssc.bihar.gov.in.

The applicants are directed to bring their admit card along with a photo identity proof to the examination centre. The candidates must report 90 minutes (1 hour 30 minutes) before the scheduled examination.

Here’s the direct link to the typing test schedule schedule.

The 1st Inter-Level Combined Competitive (Main) Exams 2014 was conducted on December 25, 2020, to fill a total of 12,041 vacancies of LDC, Clerk, Stenographer, forest guard, and various other posts, reports Hindustan Times.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.