The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the admit cards for the upcoming WBJEE 2021 exams. Registered candidates set to appear in the exam can download their admit card from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

The WBJEE 2021 will be held on July 17 (Saturday). It will be conducted in an offline OMR-based mode for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture in universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutes in West Bengal.

The exam will be held in two sessions: Paper 1 (Mathematics) from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM and Paper 2 (Physics/Chemistry) from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

Candidates are advised to read the instructions given on the admit card carefully.

Steps to download WBJEE 2021 admit card:

Visit official website wbjeeb.nic.in Click on the download admit card link Enter application number and password/date of birth to login The WBJEE admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download WBJEE 2021 admit card.