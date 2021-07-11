Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the admit card for the typing test schedule of the 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive Mains Exam 2014. The typing will be conducted from July 13 to 17 in various shifts. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in.

A total of 45,758 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the typing test. Earlier, the Commission had released the BSSC Inter-Level (Mains) 2014 result, in which a total of 52,784 candidates were declared qualified.

The BSSC test schedule consists Roll Number, Test Date, Shift Time, Test Center Name, and Address of the examination centre. The candidates are directed to bring their admit card along with a photo identity proof to the examination centre. The candidates must report 90 minutes (1 hour 30 minutes) before the scheduled examination.

Candidates are advised to read the notice regarding the BSSC Inter-Level (Mains) 2014 typing test on the official portal.

Steps to download BSSC admit card:

Visit official website bssc.bihar.gov.in Click on the admit card link Enter Roll Number and date of birth to login The admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download BSSC Inter Level typing test admit card.

Here’s BSSC Inter Level Main typing test schedule.

The 1st Inter-Level Combined Competitive (Main) Exams 2014 was conducted on December 25, 2020, to fill a total of 12,041 vacancies of LDC, Clerk, Stenographer, forest guard, and various other posts, reports Hindustan Times.