The National Testing Agency (NTA) willl conclude the online application process today for the fourth session of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2021. Aspirants can apply at the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in till 11.50 PM.

The JEE Main fourth session (May) will be conducted from July 27 to August 2. This session will be held for Paper 2A (B.Arch) and Paper 2B (B.Planning). The admit card for the same will be intimated later on the official website.

Candidates who had previously applied for the May session are allowed to modify their application details. Due to limited time, there will be no correction window available after the application process concludes on August 2.

Steps to apply for JEE Main 2021 session 4:

Visit NTA JEE Main website jeemain.nta.nic.in Apply for Online Registration using Email Id and Mobile No Fill in the Online Application Form and note down the system generated Application Number Upload scanned images of a recent photograph, signature, educational qualifications, category certificate, etc Make the online fee payment Download, save and print a copy of Confirmation Page of the Application Form for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for JEE Main 2021 session 4.

About JEE Main 2021

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main comprises of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

This year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, JEE Main is being conducted in multiple sessions. Moreover, in the new paper pattern, there will be no negative marking in the 15 alternative questions. The candidates have to attempt 75 questions out of 90, or 25 questions out of 30 in each section of Chemistry, Physics and Maths.

The results of the February and March session of the entrance exams have already been declared. The registrations for JEE Main third session concluded on July 8 and the exams be held from July 20 to 25. The fourth session (May session) of JEE Main will be conducted between July 27 and August 2.