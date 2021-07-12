Today is the last day to apply online for the Odisha Joint Entrance Exam or OJEE 2021. The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee had earlier extended the deadline to July 12. Candidates can apply for the entrance exam at the official website ojee.nic.in.

Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000 for Form – A, B, C, D and Rs 1,5000 for Form E. The last date for payment of the application fee is July 14.

OJEE 2021 was scheduled to be held between June 17 and 24 but had to be postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a notice, the exam authorities had said, “The revised dates of the Examination will be notified, on assessment of the situation, in the 1st week of July.”

OJEE is conducted for admission to various UG and PG courses in government and private colleges of Odisha. The entrance examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Candidates have to fill Form A for integrated MBA and B Pharmacy, Form B for lateral entry to BTech(diploma and +3 Science pass out) or lateral entry to BPharma, Form C for MBA and MCA, Form D for MTech, MPharma, MArch and MPlan, and Form E is for combined courses like MBA, MCA, and PGAT.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have passed Class 12 exams from a recognised board to apply for undergraduate courses. For lateral courses, they must have completed their bachelor’s or diploma courses, and the postgraduate candidates must have completed their graduation courses in relevant streams.

Here’s OJEE 2021 Information Brochure.

Steps to apply for OJEE 2021: