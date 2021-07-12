Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released ARO, Typist, Asst Librarian, and Translator’s Mains exam admit card. Candidates who have been declared qualified for the Mains examination can download their admit cards from UKPSC’s official website ukpsc.gov.in.

The Commission will conduct the examination from July 24 to 26.

As per the official notification, the examinations will be conducted in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM. Each paper will consist 200 descriptive questions and will be conducted for a period of 3 hours.

Here’s the direct link to check the schedule.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on May 3 to 6 which was deferred amid spike in Covid-19 cases in the state.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “ARO, Typist, Assistant Librarian, and Translator’s Mains exam admit card” under recent updates Click on the admit card hyperlink Key in your user name, password, security pin and submit Download the admit card and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website her