Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has announced the Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak (Assistant Urdu Translator) Preliminary test result on its official website bssc.bihar.gov.in. A total of 5322 candidates have been declared qualified for Main examination.

Applicants who have appeared for the examination conducted on February 28, 2021, can check and download their results from Commission’s website.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Suchna Patt’ (Notice Board) Click on “Click Here to View P.T. Result of Adv. No.01/19(Sahayak Urdu Anuvadak)” The result will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the result.

The Mains examination schedule shall be intimated soon, reads the notification. The recruitment drive aims to fill 1294 vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.