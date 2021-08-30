In March this 2021, yet another Israeli attack on Gaza brought forth images of death, destruction and grief that flooded the media and the internet. Someone’s aunt, a child, and a bride-to-be, were among the names laid to rest. But there was one incident that was particularly shocking.

On 18 March, Gaza’s biggest bookstore and library, the Samir Mansour Bookshop, established in 2008, as a haven for the enthusiasts of world literature, was razed to rubble by an airstrike. Mansour’s 21-year-old son, an expert in Russian literature, was reported as saying, “They destroyed our book store, but they will never destroy our soul.”

An important distinction: you can destroy the material object of a people’s spirit, yet fail to destroy that spirit itself. Books and money flooded in from across the world to help rebuild the bookshop. These poems are a testimony, and a spirit of hope that unites book lovers across the world, against acts of barbarism.

An Elegy Beginning and Ending with a Bomb

Karan Kapoor

first they took the men

the women & children

the trees the stones

then they came for words

words were all that was left

of the world

the solitary window to look outside

but you get used to all suffering

rows and rows

of books turned to rubble

a colony of ants under a shoe

Darwish, Orwell, Kanafani

Shakespeare with all his sonnets

entombed

the word of god crushed

how does one get used

to sounds of explosion

words to wake the dead

words to put children to sleep

words to hide from the war

the air of the city tattooed

by an absence

the mute bodies

of books

tear open to sobbing hands

Books of an Occupied Land

Antara Rao

Books with twisted mouths

lie dispossessed

in a city without a home. Hope lies dog-

eared, stories sow themselves

in skin, the dead becomes warm again.

A bookshop stands stark,

it doesn’t need fuel to burn.

To forget is a kind of freedom too, but

there is no escape in Gaza.

Books of an occupied land are too beaten

to speak; a people are their history –

the shade of clouds when the world began.

Walls crumble and turn into graves,

a poet on page twenty two repeats – you are a thief!

All the screams of Gaza echo in a bookshop,

on its shelves are poets who yearn. And mothers

look for children, in wars full of smoke clouds.

Now the poets, mothers, and the children

are dead once again, the thieves alone are heard.

Those who watch, feel their voice

turn to rubble. Books of an occupied land

carry corpses of all ages.

The Song of Sunbirds

Alolika Dutta

You give the appearance of company,

O passerine, resting under the long eaves

Of a neighbour’s balcony, feeding grain

Into the hungry mouths of your young.

What is a morning but your song?

Winters beget springs, summers monsoons.

You, alone, remain eternal, or do you leave?

Nestless, you stand at their sill, looking into

Their window, scorned as a mother, illuded

As a lover. Why do they desecrate?

My beloved, look at Samir Mansour.

Look, how he stands over the debris,

Holding charred books in his hands,

Listening to voices that linger in the air.

What is Palestine without him?

My beloved, like you, he will remain here.

If not Gaza, Jerusalem. If not today, tomorrow.

But his library will return. Even as you, in

Your smallness, are older than that house,

The library is older than its intruders.

Pages Will Bloom Again

Saima Afreen

Fire’s stitches, strips of flames

build

a city of birds and words in letters

to devour themselves, to wed wood and air,

create bibliographies in smoke and soot

to sit once more on tongue and teeth.

What’s inflammable can bloom again

in pages and their shadows

held like rosaries between fingers

stacked nicely in four chambers that open

with skies holding thousands of shades

of red. Pressed flowers,

ashen vines

leaping

up, leaving empty space, room enough

for a white field of pulp to sizzle and curl

to see

its spool unfurl into milk thistles

to cover the cold bodies,

the wadi and beyond.

I Want to Stitch a Bookshop into this Poem

Manash Firaq Bhattacharjee

I want to stitch a bookshop into this poem.

They knocked it down like an Olive tree,

To sever it from memory, kept the owner out

Of harm’s way, telling him, stay alive,

Each day, and die a little. They forget, they too shall

Lie buried in The Library of Babel.

I want to stitch a bookshop into this poem.

I want to lift the weight of rubble

From the owner’s heart, remove the stones from

His eyes, his dreams, thin as paper.

I want to stitch a bookshop into this poem.

When Fact & Fiction closed down

In Delhi, it was the end of an affair. The bookshop is

A memory of bees, it shall

Return, with its bitter honey, to Gaza.

I want to stitch a bookshop into this poem.

That place where Hanya Aljamal bought

Man’s Search for Meaning. She cries for Viktor Frankl, for

The death of meaning, for the ruined garden

That gave her people “a reason to live”. She must now

Find that reason within her, and wait.

Karan Kapoor’s poems have appeared in Rattle, Stride, The Indian Quarterly, GSA Imprint, One Sentence Poems, and other publications.

Antara Rao is a poet, writer and journalist, with a master’s in sociology.

Alolika Dutta is a poet whose work has appeared in The Indian Quarterly, Nether Quarterly, Coldnoon, The Woman Inc., and is forthcoming in the Helter Skelter Anthology of New Writing.

Saima Afreen is a poet and journalist. Her debut poetry collection, Sin of Semantics, was published by Copper Coin in 2019.

Manash Firaq Bhattacharjee is a poet, writer and political theorist. His latest book, The Town Slowly Empties: On Life and Culture during Lockdown, was published by Copper Coin in 2021.