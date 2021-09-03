Creation Abcderian

As each day passes we grow less certain about the universe.

Bewildered by black holes and big bangs, our textbooks confuse

childbirth with cosmic eggs, skim over the functions of reproduction.

Darwin was wrong, they claim, not just about his theory of biological

evolution, but about everything. We are descendants of sages!

From Primordial Man’s mouth, arms, thighs, feet we sprang.

God is an organisational genius. Even our Minister of Education,

holistic scholar and yogi, believes our forefathers never stated

in writing or on their dictaphones that they ever saw an ape

jolted into being a man. It never happened.

Know, of course, our people were daubing their wrists with

lotus perfume while elsewhere others were chiselling rocks. Still,

Mary’s immaculate hijab notwithstanding, most women I know

need to get on all fours to accept beans into their navels,

or lay eggs in a petri dish to set the marigolds abloom in spring.

Perhaps we’re like the pyramids of Giza and must remain enigmatic

quandaries. Never mind DNA. Yesterday, I was stalked by a cheeky

rhesus macaque through gardens of tamarind in the Theosophical

Society. Whenever I stopped to look back at him, he’d stop

too and turn quizzically. When I ran, he ran faster,

until I couldn’t tell who was who any more, the gap between us closed.

Valmiki and Virgil, sages both, wrote of transformations in the forest.

We’re all pushing for reinvention like caterpillars chewing through

xenia, unaware of the rudimentary wings tucked into our bodies.

You and I may never be butterflies, but we recognise each other,

zoomorphic ancestor. We bow and reach for that invisible thing that beats.

After a Shooting in a Maternity Clinic in Kabul

No one forgets there’s a war going on,

but there are moments you could be forgiven

for believing the city is still an orchard,

a place where you could make a thing grow.

There is always a pile of rubble from which

some desperate person struggles to rise,

while another person wraps a shawl

around their shoulders and roasts

marshmallows over a fire.

This is not that.

This is not bomb dropping from sky,

human shield, hostages in a stream, child

picking up a toy that explodes in her hands –

although there’s always that – hope is a booby trap.

This is the house you were brought to after crossing

a river, leaving the mountains and burned fields

behind. A place of safety where you

could be alone with your own

startling power.

Not Why were you out? And why

wasn’t your face covered? And who told you

to climb into that rickshaw? But Here, prepare

for this most ordinary thing, a birth. And this is not

to ask what it means never to see someone again,

but to ask what it means not to make it past

the first checkpoint of your mother’s gates.

Never mind all the wild places

outside –

the mud-brick villages, the valleys and harvests

and glasses of green tea. Or even to say, I am here

to claim the child of Suraya, because you know

this to be impossible. Even if you could bring a man

to recover your sister’s corpse and the newborn,

where do you go from here? You still have

to consider the bodies, the bullet-ridden

walls, still have to find the small

window of this house and take

in the panorama.

See – it is raining outside and men weep

for their wives, and perhaps the entire world

is an orchard that has detonated its crimson fruits,

its pomegranates and poppies and tart mulberries

to wash these floors red, and those of us who stand

outside this house know that nothing will flourish

here again. Like crowds who gather

for an execution, we can only ask,

what does it mean to be born

in a graveyard, to enter

the world, saying,

Oh thief, oh life.

October Fugue

The year is laying down its leaves

like an oil spill along the coast of Kamchatka.

A sweep of toxic yellow, dead seals, starfish –

a whole darkening orchard. Persimmon, quince.

This morning I fell over while trying to straighten

the curtains. Perhaps I saw reflections of trees

in the windows and got confused, the way birds

often do. Perhaps I wanted to understand

what it means to slam into buildings of glass

and fall from the sky in large numbers.

This is the roof of the world. Out there,

flares of a burning taiga. Didn’t they promise

respite from the air strikes? Who promised

a life, golden? Take this pillow from under

my head. We’re running out of provisions.

How far can we flee with headscarves

and slippers? In all this mist it’s easy to forget

how a season of dying can still be flamboyant.

We risk breaking our necks but we should

make a go of it. Shouldn’t it be now?

Excerpted with permission from A God At the Door, Tishani Doshi, HarperCollins India.