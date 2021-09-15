There Is No Country For Writers

Lies emerging from deception

Or the hidden beast in things –

What strange, terrible experience is the Truth?

Low-priced religious pamphlets scream

The excessive glories of civilisations –

A superficial order of ranks and chasms of our languages.

Sometimes I crawl on four legs

Studying glossy reports of workers killed in factories.

Erroneous conclusions, and false morality have filled

My adulthood with inexplicable sexual fears.

Anonymous, ascetic libraries of memories are spiritual prisons

And I am not allowed to sin before god.

Lacking semantic rigour

Unique numeric identifiers of books self-destruct themselves.

Pessimistic moles on my face have inhibitory effects

On the muscular growth of hermit’s writings.

This is not something I was hoping for –

The advancement of art and literature.

Polytheists, monotheists, and infidels tell me

There is no country for writers.

Writing has become

Fake, fragile, questionable –

The impossible crime of attractive metaphysicians.

Why Are The Gods Jealous Of My Love?

In the old days

When we were falling apart and

Failing to create poetry and pottery

We made a great experiment.

Put aside all taboos and inhibitions, and

Made love in different styles of ancient temple architecture

In the naked absence of darkness

Her nails, filled with liquid pain

Ferociously scratched my flesh- convulsing with lies of fetish.

Not knowing anything of the future

We now strike each other’s breasts with artisanal furies

Thrust rapidly, over and over again

Punishing brutally our hidden fears –

Spilled on the street like the blood from butcheries.

Gasping for breath in the molten music of oxygen-making,

When we realise it is not enough to rust and rot

We slay each other’s bodies with the shaving blade of worshippers

Seeking pleasures of belonging to a wild country.

Adding and subtracting losses in poker games

Greedy-eyed bloodhounds wait

Amidst piles of our dead ancestors

For a taste of herbal tea.

No shame or guilt over vanishing light or air,

We have now come home

With the remnants of our bodies –

Charcoal coloured tales of silk and silver.

I can’t imagine why the gods are jealous of my love!

A Busy Street of Life

Gathering dust at my window

Subway sunlight slowly wakes me up.

The dark brown taste of sequence of the years

Lingers on my tongue.

Something in my memory never fades

Until very recently I didn’t know

Waking moments lasted long –

Almost limitless breadth of time.

Counting as if time is composed of a series of our

Second hand embarrassments

I look up from my phone.

The books in my library are glowing with

Shadows of tall mustard flowers

Forming a tableau of harmony within me

A budding, blank pre-language silence

Emptying my voice into the other end of time.

I recall it was spring, slipping into a coma

I was floating in the water pool in my

Apartment, to the sounds of

Rare species of birds –

Whispering rumours of my disappearing soul.

I am nowhere now, the space

I belonged to has cancelled me, but

Suddenly I feel a little more busy at home!

My New Identity

The moon was taking a nap in the noon.

Soldiers were frisking pedestrian shoes and socks.

Down the road

Sparrows and squirrels were chasing away suspect flies.

There were temporary tents where

Monkeys, laughing and crying,

Winnowed grains to feed prisoners.

Crouched in the boot of the truck

I hid my face in her breasts

Thinking of seagulls making love in sand-dunes.

I am not in a hurry. I

Want to eat, drink and dance before

They change my mask, and release my new identity.

It Was like Any Other Day!

It was like any other day, bright and sunny

So much grief was everywhere

The streets were full of dead bodies

And rusted ambulances

It was not like this before in the capital city

All the love we knew was in vain

There was no hope between our eyebrows;

We were starving

And gasping for air. So when they came

To serve us food and fun

We donated them our lungs and bid adieu!

Ashwani Kumar is a poet, writer and professor at Tata Institute of Social Sciences (Mumbai). Widely published, anthologised and translated into several Indian languages, his major poetry volumes include My Grandfather’s Imaginary Typewriter and Banaras and the Other. Recently, a collection of his select poems titled Architecture of Alphabets has been published in Hungarian. His most recent book is Migrants, Mobility and Citizenship in India (Routledge 2021).