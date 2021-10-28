If there is anything that is more difficult for humans in Mumbai than it is for other animals, birds, or fish, it is probably expressing love. Most younger people who live in this city do not have much private space, so public space has to be used for the most private moments.

In the seventh part of this podcast series titled Marine Lines: Mumbai’s Hidden Worlds, from the Suburbs to the Sea, hosted by journalist and author Raghu Karnad, one of Mumbai’s most beloved columnists Paromita Vohra talks about love, sex, desire and how they exist in the city.

This podcast has been co-created by DeadAnt Studio and Ministry of Mumbai’s Magic.