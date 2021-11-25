Ruchita Chandrashekar is a psychologist from Mumbai with a special interest in trauma, violence and the ways we view (or hide) psychological health in Indian society.

In the ninth part of this podcast series titled Marine Lines: Mumbai’s Hidden Worlds, from the Suburbs to the Sea, hosted by journalist and author Raghu Karnad, Ruchita Chandrashekar talks about urban life and mental health.

This podcast has been co-created by DeadAnt Studio and Ministry of Mumbai’s Magic.