New Delhi in Winter

Those mornings in the last days of December,

as the smog deepened over the mausoleum

& the ghost of the emperor’s first wife

lingered about the four gardens, weeping

over her dead child

until a solitary jogger tore the curtain of fog

with a flashlight, making her flee

through a chink in the heavy lid of the small red tomb,

I rose at dawn, washed my face with water

cold as needles & went to work, stomach taut

as deerskin stretched over the seat of a chair.

On the terrace garden above my office,

I drank coffee & smoked a long cigarette

as something unnameable loosened its grip on my neck.

I remember thinking then, This cannot be

the worst of my days, but mostly I remember

myself in some variation of afraid.

Why, I can’t tell.

I had a job, an apartment,

& a woman who claimed to be in love with me

less & less each day. The city’s gray tongue

licked the windows of our room & I knew

they would come for us soon,

that one of us would be called first

to initiate the slaughter, then later

led into a dim corridor to watch

through a one-way mirror the other

slipping on entrails, trying to clamber out of it.

At the parties, I got drunk & cursed everyone.

At home, I smoked anything the women

from the university brought me.

I wrote poems that went on for years into my sleep.

When we finally parted, the city shrank

down to the few bars, her dentist, the hospital

she drove me to where they treated

the third-degree burns from the hot oil

that jumped out of a pan one night

to grab the back of my hand.

The billboards outside the malls looked

vulgar, like my scarred hand in the yellow

light that fell on the pavement. But always

that serious joy in the drunken body

stammering home in the dark.

In the daylight I felt dizzy with fear

of running into her. This vast city

open to invaders & vagrants for centuries

now small for two.

A few things became clear to me then.

The body itself has no use for hope.

It hardens in grief to live beyond hope.

And the only real use of narrative is to cheat

that ancient urge inside us, pale animal

with its face resembling the inside of our death

masks, its long unheeded, persistent murmur

clearing into a deafening verdict: Leave.

The Singing Bone

The shaman comes to the valley after midnight

Circling our boarding house. Pinned to our small beds

In terror, we listen to the clean music of bones.

Later, through a rift in the curtain, we squint into the mist

But cannot see the past from a man

Blowing the trumpet of a suicide’s hollow shinbone.

Twenty years will pass before I understand this music

Robbed from a grave. Sleepless in the new world,

Listening to the labouring salt trucks make rounds

On the frozen streets, it will come back to me

All at once: the echo chamber of the creaking bamboo

Grove where we smoked our first cigarette,

The army of deaf and mute in the village who spoke

Only in obscene gestures, the lonely daughter

From the herbarium who wrote letters to us

In a hen’s scrawl. The old house replaced

By something modern, architecture standing in

For a woman’s death. Her husband’s slow breakdown

Coursed for months, the clocks telling him to jump

Off a cliff, the second marriage hurried in mourning.

The white seed of lunacy sleeps, then swells to its fate.

But all our fears of summer snakes & rabid dogs,

Everything depended on them granting us safe passage

Through fields redolent with the smell of semen

After a night of rain. Caught in the downpour,

We stood under eaves of caves. The wind churned,

Some vegetation pushed up lightless from the silver-blue

Mud. We hollowed hovels out of lantana brambles

Where we spoke in the voices of already grown men.

In winter, I traveled down as the coiling roads of the world

Grew dark. I held my insides, bile-soaked, where joy

Trembled. Prospect of home washed in the retch

Of anxiety. My history of nausea in the cold half-

Light of childhood, where did it come from? Mother,

Or the long descent in the old manner of hell –

The asphalt frozen, slippery all the way home.

The shaman returns the next morning for alms,

Turmeric, rice, strip of black cloth. We circle him,

The mystification undone in daylight. Just a man bruised

From the cold, with children starving somewhere

In the mountains across the border, as we sit here

Goading him to reveal to us the singing bone.

National Grief

After L Cohen

We grew heavier not with grief but numbers

as if we had suddenly become aware of the air

we stood in. As if we had only walked

lightly in a dream before. We heard

on the news a man had trekked seven hours across

the war-torn border into Aleppo to smuggle

toys for the children, so they could play

inside a bomb shelter. Someone heard

the mad sultan’s ghost weeping

near the old mausoleum in Delhi, the day

a man died in a stampede outside a bank.

In a lab in Berlin, scientists tickled rats

till they giggled to their little deaths.

One morning in early November, stunned

silence sealed the air of fall, as if

some brute had risen to power. Nervous

laughter broke in corridors & all day yellow

leaves emptied aspens in a feverish spell.

A man drew a knife inside a city bus

as the thick snow curtained the world outside

in a vast white of indifference. The quiet

that followed, unlike the one that settles after

the barbarians come down. History, that slow child,

kept working on some infinite homework.

Excerpted with permission from Lost, Hurt or in Transit Beautiful: Poems, Rohan Chhetri, HarperCollins India.