Your Weekly Fix Podcast: Why does India need a caste census? A caste census will document which communities are or remain disadvantaged, will enable targeted intervention, say experts. Smitha Nair 15 minutes ago Play Writer and host: Smitha Nair | Audio producer: Sujit Lad | Graphics designer: Rubin D'Souza | Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. caste census OBC reservation quota upper castes India Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio