Tiruvāymoḻi II.4 (144-154): āṭi āṭi akam karaintu

II.4.1 She dances, dances dissolves. Sweetly

she sings, sings. Her tears flow. Everywhere

she searches, searches calling “Narasiṅkā”

She shrinks, shrivels, this girl with a bright forehead.

II.4.2 This girl weakens, longing to see you

You who cut Bāṇaṉ’s mighty arms

won’t show yourself.

You have no pity.

II.4.3 Her heart melts, like wax

held too close to a flame. You have no pity.

What can I do, lord

who ruined Laṅkā?

II.4.4 ‘You raised your banner over ruined Laṅkā’

she says. Her heart swells, her breath

burns, she weeps, bewildered

she stands, hands pressed in worship.

II.4.5 Night and day, she’s delirious. Her eyes

wet with tears are like cool dark lilies.

You won’t give her the tuḷasi she wants,

perfect lord, is this your compassion?

II.4.6 ‘You’re perfect, the one I desire’

‘You’re my life’s nectar’

she says all this,

dissolves inside.

II.4.7 Her life’s parched, she wilts.

‘Generous one, Kaṇṇaṉ’ she says,

then, ‘You rest on the white ocean’

what deceit has touched my clever girl.

II.4.8 ‘Deceiver’ she cries, then joins her hands

to pray. Her cool heart burns, she sighs

says ‘You tricked Kaṁsaṉ’

see how she suffers for you.

II.4.9 She knows neither night or day.

but she asks for your cool sweet tuḷasi.

Lord with the sharp flaming disc

what do you intend for this poor girl?

II.4.10 Night and day tears spill

from the bright eyes of this foolish girl.

You ruined Laṅkā, burned its boundless wealth

don’t wreck this girl’s beauty too.

II.4.11 These ten from the proper thousand,

sung by generous Śaṭhakōpaṉ

on Vāmaṉaṉ of endless fame

are a fitting garland for his feet.

Tiruvāymoḻi II.5 (155-165): antāmattu

II.5.1 In that place he loved me

fused with my breath.

the lord who wears lovely garlands,

a crown conch disc thread jewels:

His large eyes like a pool of lotuses

his lips red lotuses, his feet too lotuses,

his red-gold body glows.

II.5.2 His body glows like the sun

his eyes and hands bright as red lotus

Śrī rests on his chest

Ayaṉ is in his navel

Araṉ takes every other place.

He’s within me, mingled

leaving not a whit of space.

II.5.3 The one who’s in me, all mixed in

his mouth a red lotus, his eyes feet hands

all lotuses too,

is a great bright mountain.

The earth, the seven worlds are in his belly

there’s nothing not mingled in him

there’s nothing outside of him.

II.5.4 He is all things, him

a dark emerald mountain, his eyes

feet hands red lotuses in full bloom.

In every moment, in every day

in every month and year, in every age,

age upon age, for all time

he is my nectar that never sates.

II.5.5 The nectar that never sates

mixed himself with little me.

Kaṇṇaṉ is like a dense dark cloud.

Coral can’t equal the redness of his lips

nor lotus the brightness of his eyes feet hands

my lord wears a tall crown, the sacred thread,

and jewels of every kind.

II.5.6 His jewels are many, his names are many

his luminous forms are many.

To think of his nature

is to know the many pleasures

of seeing eating hearing touching smelling

him. Vast is the wisdom

of the one who rests on a serpent.

II.5.7 He rests on a serpent on the ocean of milk

He killed seven bulls for Piṉṉai,

her shoulders slim as bamboo

In a honey-sweet grove, he pierced seven trees

He’s a fierce fighting bull, this one

whose radiant crown is circled

with cool tuḷasi.

II.5.8 My lord, a fierce fighting bull

wears a radiant crown and cool tuḷasi

His four shoulders are broad,

He has no end. Thinking nothing

of my lowliness, he mingled with me.

I have no words for him.

What can I say? Tell me.

II.5.9 Tell me about my lord

the spirit of my spirit

my brilliant dark jewel of infinite greatness

sweet nectar,

the release difficult to attain,

fragrant as the alli in bloom

is the one who is neither male nor female.

II.5.10 Not male not female

neither both

the one who can’t be seen

neither is nor is not

taking the form you desire

and not that either

how difficult it is to speak of my lord.

II.5.11 Kurukūr’s Śaṭhakōpaṉ spoke

of the pot-dancer, the lord

difficult to describe

in these ten verses part of an antāti

of a matchless thousand.

Those who master their recitation

will reach Vaikuṇṭha.

Excerpted with permission from Endless Song (Tiruvāymoḻi), Nammāḻvār, translated from the Tamil by Archana Venkatesan, Penguin Books India.