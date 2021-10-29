Your Weekly Fix Podcast: Aryan Khan gets bail. Now let’s talk about the undertrials who make up 70% of our jails Lawyer Abhinav Sekhri explains how India’s bail regime works and how courts, increasingly, are failing to interrogate claims made by investigating agencies. Smitha Nair An hour ago Play Writer and host: Smitha Nair | Audio producer: Sujit Lad | Graphics designer: Rubin D'Souza | Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Aryan Khan NCB Bail undertrials Abhinav Sekhri Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments