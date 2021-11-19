If there’s one thing that has characterised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure, it has been the tendency to make dramatic policy announcements with little warning. Friday saw Modi continue with this pattern as he declared that his government would soon withdraw the three contentious farm laws passed by Parliament in 2020 in the “national interest”.

Aimed at liberalising the agricultural sector by allowing the entry of corporate investment and hence, the withdrawal of the state, the three laws were controversial from the word go. They were passed in Parliament without a proper vote by MPs. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s longest ally, the Akali Dal, quit the government on the issue.

Moreover, the farm laws led to large-scale street protests in Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh. For just under a year, farmers hunkered down in protest tent cities on the Delhi border.

A communal attack on protestors

Like as it treated in the participants in the Citizenship Amendment Act agitation earlier in the year, the Modi government left no stone unturned in attacking the farm protestors. This often meant the attack moved along communal lines: it attempted to tar the large contingent of Sikh protestors as separatists who were battling not for the repeal of the laws but Khalistan or a sovereign Sikh homeland itself.

In November, 2020 the head of the BJP’s all powerful Information Technology Cell Amit Malviya alleged that the protestors had “Khalistani and Maoist” links. In January, a BJP MP took up the charge in Rajasthan. The Modi government even made this line official with the attorney general telling the Supreme Court in January that “Khalistanis have infiltrated into the protests”.

This narrative was then pushed by a large section of the mainstream media, which is leans towards the government. In October, for example, as a horrific car attack by a BJP MP’s son on protesters occurred in Uttar Pradesh, the Times Now television channel thought it worthwhile to discuss with a BJP party worker if “Khalistani elements incited the violence”.

#RepublicDayPlot | Today is Lohri, unfortunately, it's polluted with this Khalistani-separatist movement sentiment. We saw horrific pictures of the laws being torn and thrown in the pyre: @smitaprakash - Editor, ANIhttps://t.co/RZHKU3wOei — Republic (@republic) January 13, 2021

लाल क़िला पर झंडा फहराने के मामले में आतंकियों के मोबाइल से बड़ा खुलासा हुआ है. #RedFort #DelhiViolence #Khalistani https://t.co/uZhB5Dx4hi — Zee News (@ZeeNews) February 28, 2021 The Red Fort mobilisation on Republic Day was connected to "Khalistan" by Zee News.

BJP claims Khalistani terrorist Bhindranwale's flag seen during 'chakka jam' protest in Punjab [VIDEO].https://t.co/hv9rBrgYEP — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) February 6, 2021

At the peak of this fevered pitch, the Delhi Police even claimed in February that a young climate change activist Disha Ravi had collaborated with Khalistani militants by sharing a set of protest information. As it so happens, the same information – sensationally called a “toolkit” – was also shared by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

As could be expected, after this powerful, vitriolic pitch, today’s sudden retreat has left the BJP’s supporters confused and even angry.

Even if farm laws are replaced by something equivalent, enemies have smelt weakness. Mob has prevailed. Privatisation will also face renewed opposition. Separatism/religious/caste arrogance has won for now. I support our PM but this is a big mistake IMO. May the Gods bless India. — Harsh Madhusudan (@harshmadhusudan) November 19, 2021

I fear the street veto folks will come for CAA and Article 370 next. — Tushar Gupta (@Tushar15_) November 19, 2021

1. So the farm laws have been repealed and predictably, the reactions to it have become the test of fidelity/loyalty/fealty to the dispensation. Even legitimate expressions of disappointment lead to the same done to the death question- so will you vote for the opposition?! — Sai Deepak J (@jsaideepak) November 19, 2021

India is "Jihadi Nation" according to Padma Shri Awardee. pic.twitter.com/USPBTQA2gg — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) November 19, 2021 A screengran from BJP-supporter and actor Kangana Ranaut's Instagram page.

Media anger

A similar dynamic was seen with sections of the media that lean towards the BJP. After pushing a hard line with respect to the protestors, Modi’s sudden decisions had left them high and dry. Some even questioned if a retreat on the farm laws would mean going back on other major policies like the repeal of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir as well as the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Climbdown on farm laws could open a pandora's box. What next article 370, CAA? — Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) November 19, 2021

One of the reasons Modi won successive elections with a massive mandate is that people admired his courage to implement reforms that are politically noxious. He has squandered that goodwill today. — Sreemoy Talukdar (@sreemoytalukdar) November 19, 2021

The confusion among supporters is not surprising. This is arguably Modi’s biggest setback in his seven years in power. While he had also turned back on pushing a new land acquisition law during his first term, the laws did not spark mass protests and certainly nothing as vitriolic as the BJP’s Khalistani push. Given how important Modi’s strongman image is to the BJP’s politics, the party will have to work hard to patch up the damage.