Your Weekly Fix Podcast: Munawar Faruqui and the State’s role in enabling the Heckler's Veto How free are we to criticize, to dissent? Manu Sebastian, editor, Live Law, maps India’s free speech jurisprudence and laws restricting free speech for answers. Smitha Nair 34 minutes ago Play Writer and host: Smitha Nair | Audio producer: Sujit Lad | Graphics designer: Rubin D'Souza | Image Courtesy: Munawar Instagram Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Munawar Faruqui Bengaluru stand-up comedian free speech Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments