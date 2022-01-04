Ramchandra Guha has become so blind in the hate of Narendra Modi that he does not see the cunningness of the Congress party and the Gandhi family who made Manmohan Singh apologise for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots (Ramachandra Guha: On the 20th anniversary of the Gujarat pogrom, will Modi finally apologise?). Why are there efforts to show the Congress party in a better light when it is solely responsible for the rise of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Modi? – Abhay Kher

Another perspicuous capsule by Ramchandra Guha. I differ with him on the choice of his heading that asks if Modi will finally apologise for the pogrom against the Muslims. The man has shed huge crocodile tears at the carnage in his capacity as the Chief Minister and genuine bigger tears on being exonerated by the court in his personal capacity. To expect him to apologise for that focused holocaust is akin to expecting the belligerent Ranjan Gogoi to apologise in the matter of his alleged sexual harassment. – Vishwas Patankar

On the 20th anniversary of the Godhra carnage, will India’s Muslim politicians finally apologise? – Ravi B

Why was Guha silent on the Godhra carnage? The riots in Gujarat happened after the burning of a coach of Sabarmati Express, which claimed about 60 people. Who will apologise for that? – Jagadish NG

People like Ramchandra Guha cannot see anything that Narendra Modi and his team have done for the country in the last seven years in terms of reforms, controlling corruption, giving financial freedom to the downtrodden through Jan Dhan accounts and so on. The author is talking of Manmohan Singh apologising for what happened to the Sikhs. But he does not for a moment think why Singh joined Congress if he felt so strongly about what the party did to the Sikhs. He seems to have fallen for the crocodile tears whereas Modi being a man of conviction does not feel he has to apologise. It is time for Guha to move on and stop spreading venom. Let Modi continue to do things well for the nation. – Sthanu Dutt

Why should Modi apologise, when the highest court of the country has cleared him? Did any Muslim of standing regret the blood-curdling Godhra event? To qualify as a historian, Guha should first shed his own bias. – Buchiram Suri

Ramchandra Guha is conveniently overlooking the fact that India’s highest court of law has absolved Modi of any wrongdoing. – Vinayak Bhide

Ramchandra Guha forgot the 1990 Kashmiri pandit “pogrom”. Who will apologies for that? – Mukesh Wadhwani

The author is biased against Modi. He had enjoyed his freedom under the political reigns of the Congress-led government. Now, he is making futile attempts to pay back by writing against a popular leader. – Anil Kumar Sukumaran