Your Weekly Fix Podcast: "As a Muslim and a woman, I am the most vulnerable in this country today" RJ Sayema, one of the targets of the Bulli Bai app, warns that lynchings also didn't happen overnight, it was first spoken about and normalised. Smitha Nair An hour ago Play Writer and host: Smitha Nair | Audio producer: Sujit Lad | Graphics designer: Rubin D'Souza