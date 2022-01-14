Your Weekly Fix Podcast: ‘Trads’, ‘Raitas’ and India’s alt-right Modelled on the American alt-right, these men and women weaponise memes and jokes to spread hate against Dalits and Muslims. Smitha Nair 38 minutes ago Play Writer and host: Smitha Nair | Audio producer: Sujit Lad | Graphics designer: Rubin D'Souza | Image Courtesy: Dado Ruvic/Reuters We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. 'trads' 'raitas' alt-right internet subculture Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio