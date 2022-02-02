Gulzar’s Murari Lal, like Laxman’s Common Man, holds up a mirror to his age and shows us multiple realities. Here are two of Gulzar’s latest short poems in the “Murali Lal” series, translated from the Urdu original by Rakhshanda Jalil.

The Budget has big boots

I keep pulling socks over socks

But the shoes still don’t fit

I stumble when I walk

I am scared of falling when I stop!

The creases don’t quite leave Murari Lal’s forehead!

The creases don’t quite leave Murari Lal’s forehead!

My BP has been rising since the morning

Like the sun climbing the sky

I feel ill at ease when I go to the office

When I open the files

Numbers begin to dance before my eyes

The tiffin goes back uneaten

I have lost my appetite

But as my BP begins to climb down in the evening

I feel like downing a peg or two

Murari Lal’s doctor says:

This is a virus of the middle class

It usually spreads during February and March

It comes every year before the Budget!