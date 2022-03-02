In the first episode of a new series featuring leading experts discussing the various facets of Sino-India ties, Arunabh Ghosh, associate professor of Modern Chinese in Harvard’s history department joins Senior Centre for Policy Research Fellow Sushant Singh to unpack the relationship through a historical lens.

They look at through documented exchanges between India and China in the 1950s involving statistics, mathematics and discussions on transnational institutions and scientific networks. They discuss the decline of these exchanges after the 1962 war, why the inadequate academic scholarship has not improved since and the dangers of intermediation of knowledge through a western prism.

With China’s economic success creating a sense of envy in India, it is important to acknowledge the history of this success, the role of imperial legacies in the border crisis, the nature of the Chinese state and what exactly happened between the two great nations.

Follow the work of the Centre for Policy Research on Twitter or visit www.cprindia.org. You can listen to all the episodes of CPR’s India Speak podcasts here.