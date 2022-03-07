Writing

Left alone with the mind and morning,

a few sparrows up in the guava tree filled

with what seems impossible,

yet distantly possible, in the swift

opening and closing of their tiny beaks,

in that flash it seems possible to know someone,

or have unsullied companionship.

And the self? You have a different voice today,

says the voice to the voice. Like a friend who was abruptly

abandoned

by his lover, without warning. But in truth

you were that friend, it’s to tell the story

and make a friend that you chose to begin that way.

There’s no story. It’s another way of

making you focus on branches, and not on

the next person you’re going to break down

to about your fear of death.

Each saying is so different, it’s unintentional,

but full of intent, meant to make out who was here.

They happen. Sometimes the sparrows throng

to a low branch, almost making it touch the ground,

and even when happy I can’t say it right to anyone,

when furious I think I appear amused, and being always

terrified...Something else always draws the lines then

drowns them in clouds, bits of sweet ash.

It’s too early to tell if this bowl of fruit on the table

will do anything for your past. Let’s face it, some things

were already decided. The wind picks up pace because

you say too much when you shouldn’t. At different times

the looking changes, so much sunlight to only ask how could

this body be abandoned?

This one is so different from that one. And that one.

The grass says I am sense but I will never be able to be.

I had never imagined grass to be that painful,

but in the end, if I ask myself,

and I’m looking out, deeply unhappy,

am I facing it? Can I answer that?

There’s only so much the first

person can do, then there’s you.

I’ve been misled myself,

there’s no other way to explain, or even try;

a little justice for my mother would be enough,

I can let go then for now the slow, red worm

crawling up the wall.

Long shadow across fresh dung, like something

to mark the passing of a brief moment of brilliance.

Always in the sweet shadow of passing.

How inconsolable? Leave it open. It’s too early for the leaves.

In another room I am rising from bed with no desire

any more to put anything down, and with a tree’s

wisdom of grief, whatever that means.

In what mode do I speak of

the rock lying there, now a different

bird coming to perch on it,

now the sense in me arriving that it’s time?

At its core always a spinning

where it appears you’re there but not.

I am looking for a passage into my lover’s mind.

And the sparrows are all suddenly gone, taking with them

the possibility and the impossibility.

Sunday

Sunlight and anxiolytic flora

drink themselves silly.

An eastern pinch of sky blurts

like it forgot to take its pills.

The worm has wept

all Sunday while you were

reading the newspaper.

Of watering the taste of a fleck

of midnight fruit between your teeth.

Of the hummingbird, disturbed

by the sound of hideous undressing,

again leaving the portrait

of uncut happiness

unfinished in the whorl.

Mist rises towards

the balcony and leaves

a trace on the rails.

M is in the kitchen rinsing

the stained cloth.

Wind bends a shrub,

exposing its mangled roots.

An unsettling wave of sound

rises from the valley:

like it’s time to hear

what has made through.

Clouds rushing in like the early

death of someone you never knew.

Peacocks

A lone truck at midnight humming

at the edge of the road. Having forgotten

if I have taken my pills, I take them again.

I cannot risk a second feeling something

plunging a bucket into my heart

tugging and manoeuvring the rope

so it sinks nicely in

before it’s abruptly pulled up.

Now I’m cling-filmed, my feelings bubble-wrapped,

my thoughts still in me yet their weight borne

by someone else, somewhere, but there’s flashes

when a blurring strikes, something in me pushes really close,

I feel like wind around a noose.

I have to be careful, still, of myself.

Restless, I step out for a walk towards the truck.

Its hum is almost brotherly, like it wants to

offer me something warm to eat, run its hands

over my head. In the dark

of the truck’s back I see eyes,

bodies huddled, men staring past me.

There’s no room between them but each one

sits so singular, almost unaware of the rest,

each one as if meticulously working

on something alone, undisturbed.

I turn around to see what they’re seeing

and past the yellow haze like a giant

repulsive back of a hand, on a faraway treetop

I think I see a peacock, maybe two,

maybe more, but not enough.

To a Moth

The meanest thing I said

all week (to a moth trying

to perch on the screenlight): I’m sick

of you but you’ll be

dead by dawn anyway.

I placed you on top of a bunch

of golden everlastings in the garden, wings

still spread out. (I didn’t know

you weren’t dead yet.)

You jumped from the bract tower, buried

in pollen. A little movement.

I put you back. What’s a little more life?

Like another note of wind wound

to the inside of a word.

Saying yet. Yet.

Further away, a familiar cloud

turns foreign, followed

by a gasp no one

will ever hear.

A quiet bruises the valley blue.

What will you remember?

Air so painfully clear, as if nobody,

not a thing in this world,

is thinking anything.

Excerpted with permission from Annus Horribilis: Poems, Avinab Datta-Areng, Vintage Books.