LITERATURE FESTIVALS Ten conversations from the Jaipur Literature Festival 2022 worth watching (again) Writers from around the world joined the festival online. Scroll Staff An hour ago Nobel laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah talking to Alexandra Pringle. Play Nobel laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah talking to Alexandra Pringle. Play Jonathan Franzen talking to Anindita Ghosh. Play Booker Prize winner Damon Galgut talking to Maya Jasanoff. Play Elif Shafak talking to Nandini Nair. Play Nayantara Sahgal talking to Gita Sahgal. Play Kim Stanley Robinson talking to Raghu Karnad. Play Colm Toibin talking to Sandip Roy. Play Steven Pinker talking to Mihir S Sharma. Play David Mitchell talking to Samit Basu. Play Sonali Bendre Behl talking to Meghna Pant.