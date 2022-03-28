Play
Nobel laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah talking to Alexandra Pringle.
Play
Jonathan Franzen talking to Anindita Ghosh.
Play
Booker Prize winner Damon Galgut talking to Maya Jasanoff.
Play
Elif Shafak talking to Nandini Nair.
Play
Nayantara Sahgal talking to Gita Sahgal.
Play
Kim Stanley Robinson talking to Raghu Karnad.
Play
Colm Toibin talking to Sandip Roy.
Play
Steven Pinker talking to Mihir S Sharma.
Play
David Mitchell talking to Samit Basu.
Play
Sonali Bendre Behl talking to Meghna Pant.