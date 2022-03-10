The India-China border crisis of 2020, the current political direction of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army and the likelihood of the Asian neighbours going to war are among the aspects of this podcast about the military aspects of Sino-India relations.

In the second part of this series on the relationship between the Asian neighbours, Sushant Singh, Senior Fellow at the Centre for Policy Research, is joined by Dennis Blasko, Senior Military Fellow at the National Defense University in Washington, DC, to discuss the strengths and weaknesses of the People’s Liberation Army in comparison to the armies of the US and India, including funding, military size, and reserves.

They also discuss the origins of the People’s Liberation Army, its role as the defence arm of the Chinese Communist Party and its modernisation into a professional army.

