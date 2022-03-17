What is the current People’s Liberation Army deployment on the Indian border, what could prompt Chinese aggression and what is Beijing’s definition of a red line?

That’s among the topics Sushant Singh, senior fellow at the Centre for Policy Research discusses with Taylor Fravel, the Arthur and Ruth Sloan Professor of Political Science and Director, Security Studies Program, Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Singh and Fravel also explore the concept of active defence. Fravel sheds light on China’s domestic affairs, the Galwan incident and the increase of the Chinese Communist Party-sponsored nationalism. The two also unpack the breakdown of the India-China Standard Operating Procedures that had been held for over three decades, the events in Doklam and China’s intentions for the border crisis.

Follow the work of the Centre for Policy Research on Twitter or visit www.cprindia.org. You can listen to all the episodes of CPR’s India Speak podcasts here.