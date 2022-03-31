What is India’s relevance in Chinese households, Chinese education and propaganda and what is the popularity of Bollywood in the country?

That’s among the themes that Sushant Singh, senior fellow at the the Centre for Policy Research, discusses with Cindy Yu, broadcast editor of The Spectator.

Born in Nanjing, Yu offers a lenes on modern contemporary China from a personal and professional perspective. Yu and Singh discuss why, despite being physical neighbours, the people of India and China have been distant, the issue of Tibet and the Dalai Lama, Hong Kong and the atrocities in Xinjiang.

Yu also sheds light on the shifts in China’s foreign policy, President Xi’s personality, Han nationalism and the Great Firewall of China.

Follow the work of the Centre for Policy Research on Twitter or visit www.cprindia.org. You can listen to all the episodes of CPR’s India Speak podcasts here.