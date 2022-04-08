A Delirious Dream

I had a dream

as the delirious virulence

of the virus shook me.

I failed in mathematics

in the Second Year Intermediate.

Now what to do

with my MA, PGDTE and Ph.D

or even with my BA?

Do they still stand,

or get cancelled automatically?

I was gripped by the intensity

of the microbe’s attack in my throat.

We were still in our home town

My little brother thrust a letter from you in my hand

It read: “Forget me;

let’s not continue this relationship.”

Sweat flowed down my spine

drenching my prison clothes.

The next day,

in my next moment

of delirium,

I stopped you at the college gate

pillion-driving Murthy’s cycle;

You turned your face away saying:

“I don’t want to talk to you”.

I was shell-shocked

under the pathogen’s war

on each of my limbs.

Tens of thousands of people

turned up in our city of love

for a right to livelihood.

The police came with a sheaf of papers

The order stated:

“Permission is not granted

to the rally and public meeting.”

What to do with the sea of people

already in communion?

Does the order still stand?

My feverish body

shivered in pain and anxiety.

Your words on the prison phone

the other day started ringing

in my head again and again:

“An exodus of migrant workers

has been walking back to their villages,

hundreds of miles away.”

Shockingly,

the attack of the virulent

bug flew away with

your voice vibrating in my mind.

*Wishing you all those days of love and freedom

back soon into your evergreen smiling face.

25 July, 2021

(Written to Vasantha)

Tell Me, O Monk

Tell me, O Monk,

how did you renounce

the worldly things?

When you gave up your garments,

you changed into fine silk saffron ones.

When you started preaching against greed,

you occupied vast lands, and

accumulated uncountable wealth.

When you famously declared

shunning of all passions,

you began to spread hatred

among the communities of people.

And finally, you grabbed

the seat of power

in the name of the Almighty.

Kabir, the servant of people, says,

Does this son of a monster

ever relinquish his greed for the chair?

My wayfarers, if you still have any questions in mind,

see the atrocities perpetrated

by the seat he so firmly clings to.

15 February 2020



Why Do You Fear My Way So Much?

O Pundit,

O Mulla,

I’m not an atheist

for I don’t preach ungodliness

as my profession.

I’m not an agnostic

for I don’t carry a basketful

of doubts on my head.

I’m not your secularist

for I don’t stand

at the crossroads of all religions.

I’m not a rationalist

for I don’t use

the logic of pure reason.

I’m not a heretic

for my business isn’t

to chase after your orthodox ways

to worship and life.

Kabir says,

He’s a messenger of love for people

Why do you fear my way so much?

20 November 2019

(Written to Udaymitra)

Aphorisms of Our Age

1

New universal truths

emerge out of new experiences

of democracies.

2

The priests of democracy

enjoy the ease of lying

in the public domain.

3

The sundry demi-gods possess

high-tech from the past and the present

to run the twenty-first century democracy.

4

Foul language defines

the sacred games of democracy.

5

Data is the diet par excellence

of the diabolic elections.

6

Like money begets money,

data breeds data.

7

Data greases the palms

of the ruling machine.

8

Your personal data

shapes your shadow

that surveils every corner of your life.

9

The prices of crude oil fall

as the data, the new oil of democracies surges

with mystic powers.

10

To graduate as a super-democracy

produce more data,

less food grains.

11

The monks howl and prowl

shitting along the holy riverbanks,

preaching cleansing of democracy.

12

As democracy deepens

in the ancient land,

the monks occupy the seats of power.

13

In the early days of cyberspace,

all that happened in the real world

could be captured in the virtual.

During its late avatar,

nothing that takes place in the virtual

can happen in the real.

14

If you commit a petty crime,

the law takes its own course.

Sport far larger crimes,

you end up making laws.

15

If a nation were a nuclear start-up,

rules of denuclearisation apply.

Build up a huge stockpile of nuclear arsenal,

respect pours in praising you as a nuclear power.

16

Larger the military-war complex,

superior is your democracy

among the nations of the world.

17

The farts of a democratic

dictator smell sweet.

2 April 2019

(Written to Sanjay Kak)

Excerpted with permission from Why Do You Fear My Way So Much? Poems and Letters from Prison, GN Saibaba, Speaking Tiger.