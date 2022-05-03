Since mid-March, Sri Lanka has been in the midst of an economic crisis, which sparked a major political shake-up as well as galvanised citizens across the island nation into protest.

Patha Mukhopadhyay, senior fellow at the Centre for Policy Research, speaks to Rohan Samarajiva, Chair of the Sri Lanka-based think tank LIRNEasia to unpack the historical roots as well as current dynamics that sparked the crisis.

From crippling fuel shortages, extensive electricity outages to a massive debt predating the pandemic, Samarajiva goes into the detail on what is unfolding in Sri Lanka. They also look at the role India has played so far and the way forward.

