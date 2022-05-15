The Queen Who Would Be King

At the doorways to the temple

a bearded woman guards the gods.

Many bearded women,

extravagant mysteries in stone,

endure elegant and imposing

with disdain for the puzzled.

O Hatshepsut,

the queen who would be king,

she of styluses and swords

who styled herself thus,

obeying the rules of the ruled

in which only kings figured.

Hatshepsut, you still could not

bend the adamant reality

with your mythopoeic mettle.

Your name on the obelisks

stays erased by the treacherous

orders of the one

who came after you,

the one who could not

bear without bristling

with impotent anger and greed

your queer attitude of command:

your unmaker, your husband’s son.

(From the series, “Travels in the Hereafter”)

Fragment III: Kites on 15 August

Kites flying overhead, father,

like only kites can do, controlled

yet soaring beyond boundary walls,

yet entangled with each other, terminal.

And we must still sing the freedom songs

the voice hoarse, the lines crooked, tuneless.

In her white handspun and broken spectacles,

I remember grandmother.

(From the series “Letters to Father”)

The Killers’ Song

We come to wait

For all of you to forget

The river is in spate

The river of blood-hate

A fanged moon is on the rise

The fields are just ploughed

We come to wait

For the rush of black clouds

The spades are laid low

From turning the soil red

The trees cast shadows

On the fresh graves of the dead

We come to wait

For the names of the fallen

Arising from the shadows

They are fast multiplying

We come to kill

In a caressing shower

Of shrapnel and bombs

You have nowhere

To turn, nowhere to go.

(From the series “Songs of Insurrections”)

Perpetual Stockings

The first to go numb

was the grip of the hip

a persistent loosening

fall, as the cold slithered

down her unsteady legs

and encircled her feet

in a pair of stockings

made of unfeeling ice

Startled, her feet took one

step after another, out

of step in the unfamiliar beat,

one, three, four, seven, ten

The stockings, frozen

in place, spun her feet

in a tornado of forgetting

as her nomadic feet bled

a relentless red dance

in perpetual stockings.

(From the series, “Sclerotic: Two Poems on MS”)

Living, Dying

Living is not an art –

dying is,

when muscles start

to slacken

and the skin

begins to sag

and all you

want is a couch

to curl up and

sleep in and a quilt

to keep you warm

and snug in your

lonely forlorn

flat and a mug

of hot cocoa

and your Calvino

to wake up to

and placid waters

from the balcony

randomly gazed at below

with their surface

now glinting

now mellow

now glinting

like a clock

or your heart ticking

its way into

a – you hope – serene

sunset without kicking

your way out

of words and routines

of the coffee cup

and lusty nicotine

and the Proust

you always

meant to catch up

on so that, you thought,

you could remember

all the things past

in their dying embers

and things yet to come

such as the wind

scattering your last

discrete atoms.

Excerpted with permission from Hereafter, Sabitha Sachi, Poetrywala.