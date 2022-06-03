In the second episode of a four-part special series on the Indian Civil Services by the Centre for Policy Research, President and Chief Executive Yamini Aiyar discusses the evolution of this administrative arm of the government with KP Krishnan.

Picking up where the first episode left of, Krishnan, honorary research professor at the Centre for Policy Research, and a former civil servant, talks about policy-led changes in the Indian Civil Services, as well as the shifts reflective of the changes in society, economy and politics.

In an analysis of the multiple structural and policy changes, Krishnan discusses reservations, or affirmative action policies, promotions, cadre size, the fundamental shifts under way and the implications.

Follow the work of the Centre for Policy Research on Twitter or visit www.cprindia.org. You can listen to all the episodes of CPR’s India Speak podcasts here.