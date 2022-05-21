Our guest on the latest edition of Scroll Books with Naresh Fernandes is Murali Ranganathan, translator of The First World War Adventures of Nariman Karkaria.

The only known detailed account of the tumultuous conflict written by an Indian, the memoir describes a young Parsi man’s experiences in battles on three fronts. It is a gripping story, narrated with verve, that, beneath the bravado, reminds readers of the terrible human cost of war.

