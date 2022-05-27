Now Everything Is All Right

Whatever happened was all right

What you did was all right

Whatever you will do will be all right

Like the partition was all right

The greedy and the hedonist are also all right

The destruction of Babri Masjid was all right

What happened in Godhra was all right

Your hate is obviously all right

The choices you made are all right

Your language is all right

Your Hinduism is all right

You are such a sophisticated enemy

That everything now is all right

Courts

Democracy

Jesters

Clowns

Elections…

Your hate is all right because it comes without a mask

Today while shaking hands with a friend, the tip of a dagger hiding under his sleeve glinted

Even before he could be ashamed because of the memories of our times together,

I quickly expressed my own embarrassment and smiled

Now I can finally believe

That this day had to arrive

That there was never any brotherhood here

No common Hindu-Muslim culture

Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb

It was just some dust flying from the graves of the ancestors

That settled down

The scenes of your movies, plays and stories

Are witnesses to the fact that everything is all right in this country

And introductions are no longer necessary…

I am lucky that you have removed my illusions of seventy five years

So now everything is all right!

And so this summer afternoon I can confidently think that

After my lunch of roti and raw onion

I will be able to sleep.

I will finally fall asleep.

Preparing For Difficult Times

In difficult times, days and nights also become difficult

It seems that the day is laughing at our plight

And the night hiding its ugly faces scares the children and laughs loudly

Time stands at the door and defiantly keeps on knocking and we hide trembling

Sharp knives are hidden in his pockets

We run from our suffocating rooms to the courtyard

And the slaughterhouse turning pull us in

We laugh out loud on difficult days

Or cry loudly

Difference being that we are never a part of

These two

Veins crackle in a madness

And the blood freezes and stares through the eyes like stones

I am starting to prepare for the difficult times a little bit now

Like I am starting to save my tears

I am starting to memorise sweet lullabies for children

And I have started to check my eyes again and again to see if they can

Clearly see sharp teeth and nails

To prepare for the days when there will be no work left in this world except

Crying, hiding and fighting.

Judgement Day

Very old their sorrow

Older than the old sheets and the old blankets

Older than the old pots and pans and old Peepal trees

Older than dilapidated wells, dry ponds, barren pastures and houses in ruins

Older than desolate abandoned railway properties

Older than old wounds and old illegal colonies

Their sorrow is older than sand and snow

Older than earth and sea...

As old as salt

Is their sorrow

Or maybe older

Or as old as violence...

You must be thinking who are these people

Who rise like smoke and spread around

Fly like dust and settle down

Fall like ashes and vanish

You would like to know their names

The names of their ancestors

Their mother tongue and their faith!

Their names belong to different languages

And no matter what their religion is

Their fears are uniquely similar

They are the oldest residents in the world

And also the oldest refugees

Their faces are also quite similar to each other

They are the most persecuted people in the world

They are forced to live the lives of the displaced in their own localities and settlements.

Their homes are the first to be set on fire in the riots.

And are the first to be destroyed by government bulldozers

They are the hardest working people

The people we know as the weak

Will wake up one day

And rise

Against all tyrannies

And ask for the account of all their old sorrows

The judgement day will begin from here

The biggest seat of judgement will be established here

And there will be justice...

You rulers who destroy the settlement of the oppressed

Which god will you remember that day?

Translated from Hindi by Tarun Bhartiya.

Adnan Kafeel Darwesh was born in 1994 in Garwar village in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh. He is a Computer Science graduate and has a Master’s degree in Hindi from Jamia Millia Islamia. His first collection of poems Thithurate Lamp Post (Lamp Posts Shivering with Cold) has been published recently. He has won many awards including the prestigious Bharatbhushan Agrawal Award in 2018.

Tarun Bhartiya is a documentarian, Hindi poet and a political activist based in Shillong.