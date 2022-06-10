Introduction

Kinshuk Gupta

For a long time, I wasn’t comfortable with labelling poetry – whether it was the black poetry of Philip Larkin, the spiritual poetry of John Donne, or the queer poetry of Ocean Vuong. Labelling poems ripped away from the multiplicity of meanings, fading the sheer excitement of being lost in the absurd wonderland of a poem.

But once during a sultry afternoon, I was discussing a set of poems with a friend. We came to Home Wrecker by Vuong, and I, as usual, kept focussing on the craft of it when my friend started sobbing. On asking the reason, she said that when her younger brother tried to come out to her, she got furious, and complained to her parents, who later locked him in a bathroom for almost a week.

She told me that her (then 20-year-old) brother didn’t shed a tear or ask for an apology. He just asked for a blue folder from his room. Later, she realised that the folder had print-outs of poems from poets who, she later found out, belonged to the LGBTQ+ community. It was then that the importance of calling a poem queer dawned upon me – the intricate relationship it creates between the poet and the reader, the commonality of shared experiences that gives somebody courage to survive, to be themselves.

Dibyajyoti Sarma

Do poems have a sexual identity? Of course not. I am drawn to poetry because it is fluid and ambivalent. It’s not the poet, but the readers who decide what a poem is. As a reader, I can read a poem as a queer poem, it’s my prerogative, but as a writer, I cannot label my poems as queer poems – it will stifle the very act of writing poetry.

On the other side of the argument, we desperately need a body of queer writing in India. We need our own Thom Gunn, Mark Doty, or Ocean Vuong. We need to move past discussing the Indian queer identity in terms of the law and the struggle for recognition. We need to tell stories beyond the same coming out/coming of age tragedies.

Making Love

Making love is like enjoying a magic trick.

You are awe-struck until you learn

how the magician conjured a rabbit

or a silver spoon up his sleeves,

and you know, it was not what

you expected when you first saw him

under the soft light in a green sweater.

You close your eyes

and imagine his body.

You did not envision

the mole on his chest,

the cut-mark on his back, and

how his thighs are so thin!

Making love is like enjoying a magic trick.

You know it’s just a trick

but you believe it.

You close your eyes

and imagine that perfect body,

that perfect kiss, that passion.

And when it’s done,

you applaud the magician.

Making love is like enjoying a magic trick.

You make love to yourself.

Love Story

Ten years without you. For so it happens. I’m beginning to forget you. And I don’t dream of you anymore. Just occasionally I miss you. Not you specifically (I’ve forgotten what you looked like, and I don’t have a photograph), but the idea of you. How I courted happiness when you were with me. Now alone, I court a phantom pain gnawing at me – the version of me ten years ago.

Already like a disciplined scholar, I piece fragments together to keep you alive in my memory. Your name is my email password, but I don’t remember how we met. I remember the date (I had written it on a paper napkin and tucked it away in my wallet), but nothing else. Was it raining that night? Was it raining the day you left? What did we do together? And where? I know we met every single day. I remember the quiet excitement of waiting for you – a skill I’ve become adept at since.

For so it is proper to find value in a bleak skill, a skill I’ve honed for a decade. So even when I’m beginning to forget you, I cannot let go of this act of the quiet excitement of waiting. And so, this is my memorial to you, this quiet excitement of waiting. Perhaps it’s artless but it’s pure — for this wait would never end and I’ll keep on trying not to forget you.

springtime –

watering the roots

of a dead tree

(The lines in italics are from The Songbook of Sebastian Arrurruz by Geoffrey Hill)

Missing

This is how I find you –

in synecdoche,

in fleeting, furtive meetings and partings,

in tentative fingers finding me in the crowd on the metro

for someone else’s pleasure,

in a whiff of your favourite shampoo on someone else’s hair,

in a pair of random, desirous knees closing in on me in the bus.

This is how I find you –

in disjointed body parts,

in neatly trimmed moustaches, in manicured fingers,

in grey hair protruding through the shirt button,

in toothy laughter, in brown leather shoes, in red ties.

This is how I find you –

in public places,

in the touch of the butcher’s old, blue hands as I pay him,

or in the handshake with a stranger in a party

because he’s drinking your favourite drink.

I find you when someone brushes me by on the pavement, or when

I close my eyes and let a stranger kiss me in the dark of the park.

I keep my eyes shut and let you kiss me

for the first time, for the last time.

This is how I find you –

among strangers in the public.

Sandip Baidya

I like the word. Queer. It means being different. It also means that I have become adept at the practice of hiding my parts since childhood. An ever-changing world that I inhabit every day in my head and heart, like a rainbow eddying on a bubble – always in conflict with the actual world that we inhabit.

Restless In Summer

I remember a summer when catching sunlight

on the ends of my legs wasn’t enough.

I looked for it everywhere, like a newborn duck

with no mother in sight. I went to the swimming pool,

running all the way there, covered with ovals of sweat,

showered & cleaned between the crotch, smelled

the chlorine waft before diving where the bottom

becomes a sore eye of cobalt colur,

touched the tiles, teased the lungs with death

But still, something was missing.

I took to sitting on dry grass and felt the scruffs

of park dogs, felt mud and grime collect between

my toes, and it still wasn’t enough.

I drew endlessly that summer, from when the sun

butt-touched the tiles of my room, to when it receded

back into dusk, oil pastels sweltering against paper,

my thumb peacock-blue, and I realised why nothing was enough –

All day, every day, I failed to notice that I was

drawing things that were spiral in shape with one end

more sharp than curved, and I knew –

I wanted you so much –

Your adam’s apple to coincide with my adam’s apple.

In Laogang 1984,

you & I could be sitting, feet dangling

inside river Muhoori, among pools of eels

but,

you’re not in flesh anymore, but

in ensemble of photons, buzzing every summer near the shore.

All these years I’ve been

learning to touch your light. Somedays I run after it like

children after cut kites.

In Laogang,

mothers push out armies of fishermen

Some live to battle

the treacherous waters –

become champions,

become big and nicely umber under sun.

Others like you

are martyred.

Our feet once, were dangling like loose magnets,

toe finding toe.

ants then stopped work to look, crabs captivated

dropped their trunkful of babies to look,

worms turned up heads to look,

forest closed in on us to look. We were golden



& we’d discovered a new carnal artery in each of us,

rising like the risky waters underneath.

Laogang (lao + gang) (lao: gourd, gang: valley)

has quit fishing.

Every baby grows up now, to dig up soft earth that is baby-river-proof,

to plant rows and rows and rows of gourds.

They make ektaras out of

their dried-up chassis & play day

& night to earn alms. Unlike you, they survive.

Vanity of Some Adventures

I see naked children falling off the end of sidewalks,

that are swept clean by thin mothers. My cycle spokes speak

uneasy language on the road. Sometimes my arms open up

to embrace downhill air, stretch to catch crow feet while the

sun beats on the skin like Green Day drums. I am nicely-burnt again.

When, near South block, my eyes tear out, prancing through grass

to creep up stranger legs and rest there for some blissful o’clock of time

and I’m breathing again through nothing – no cloth, no surgical fabric, no fear.

Life, they say is a matter between you and yourself

so when I speed through roundabouts at the risk of losing this life,

I boldly whisper, “It’s my life”, my heart becomes horse legs –

racing racing and racing till it all comes to a stop. Like a period

at end of the most meaningful sentence. You wonder, “what next” –

Home

– Home is a test, an ascension of mammoth staircases,

home is a cold comfort floor and a roof above our heads

home is the cradle where I come to mourn the death

of radioactive adventures.

Agam Balooni

Of queerness, one can say that it names a tendency that in fact – in praxis, that is – reveals the spectrality of Law when Law claims itself to be the absolute reality. It is contingent, can be recognised, and makes itself known in the everyday. It is as old as desire, it has a history, and it comes from and lives through language, from which it is therefore inalienable. A queer identity – a queer poet, for instance – consolidates, temporarily, portions of this tendency into a recognisable form but cannot thereby capture its entirety.

Which Sunset

Choose – of the sunset now

breaking with release

indigo with blue now

all over this massive lake

passing as the sea

at the overextended death

of first-world sun. The edge

of this dollar five-hundred dining table

burnished now except under my forearm –

leaf-blood standing exposed in the glow

of inadequate midwest windows

and those that bleed in reminder

and those other faraway, brief

spectres swallowed by the hungry mountains

fragrant daily just until the diesel

knocked around – in angry fumed exhales –

the iron gate that rang

Twilight

Let us try and drown in drink

treasures that have been with me these past

thirty years. I am at last

lucky owner of my large inheritance

and little has all my raging come to change

about it. I’d like to think I am

acquainted with a living that is spent –

see the sun caught on a straight horizon:

stuck, pulling away to escape

their own daylight, colouring the dusk redder

and redder tearing themself in half

The moon is not their friend

Saturn not their friend

Neptune not their

Earth, not

Cashmere

Here – a provocation in a blanket

warm as ears

ringing from a shelling close to home:

I hear so many voices

The lake

the lake surpasses sight

one sees it holds the bodies of so many boats

in which young men, tired from all the rowing, lie

young desirable men

burden of fairness flickering

on their faces as they walk, away from home,

with us on our busy streets

In the dark a brat tears a sheet from his atlas

and wakes the whole house

Never been to the valley

although I hear that for miles

feet carry on with no need for turning

the face is dotted by a rain

whose impression lingers for years – I hear

the wind is spent with riding the fields

so the lake is never roiling. In the quiet

schoolchildren must sleep without stirring

There are no women in the valley I hear

awake now in your sorrow

a bird starts: aligns

a wing to a current

a work of art a shroud a cover

unmeaning except in passing to

spread itself over fine bits of metals

Yamini Krishnan

For me, writing is a place where I can understand things, as well as escape from them. Desire, emotions, my body, and the experiences it carries – they’re all ineffable and entangled in me, and it’s only through poems that I can make sense of them.

Macchar Maarna

In the summer, you turn into a warlord.

Your bedroom is large and pink

and doesn’t hold time the way the rest

of the world does, but it does hold mosquitoes.

You like it when they die at your hands, perverse little streaks

of dried blood on the walls as we lie tangled like

party streamers. We watch sitcoms with pretty girls

in them, but you hear buzzing and suddenly

the clock strikes murder. Your hand raps my leg,

smearing it with insect-blood, my favourite scarlet letter.

I kill time with you, and you kill mosquitoes.

You don’t want them to get me – in here,

only you get to bite me like that.

I Think We Should Start Saying Poems are From People, Not By Them

Lately, I’ve been coughing up words

like stray coins from old pant pockets.

My poems come from my heart sometimes,

but not cleanly, and never from the right place.

When I write people poems, they are often

flummoxed. I imagine my loved ones holding

a newborn poem in their hands,

it wobbling in their palms, waiting

to be made into something stronger by being seen.

My friend hates ribcage metaphors

but there’s fridge poetry lodged

in my chest, alphabet spaghetti draped

around my bones like Diwali lights

several days after. To write from the body

is to make paper from skin. A boy jokes

that I cannibalise myself on the regular,

making poems from everything that

makes me a person. I wish we said

that poems were from people,

not by them, like saying here

take this bloody, shiny thing – it came

from my body. It’s for you.

Wanting

“The entire history of human desire takes about seventy minutes to tell.

Unfortunately, we don’t have the kind of time.” — Richard Siken, from ‘Litany in Which Certain Things Are Crossed Out’

I want so much and so little –

to buy mugs and floral linens,

to drink on a rainy balcony.

Happiness within a city stormed-in

a monsoon without tears. I am

alright with drowning, as long

as I’m with my friends. My silly

pack of wolves, grinning and crying

in turn, and sometimes I’m alone

and something like longing hits me

in the space between my ribs. Wanting

feels like summer clouded by smoke,

and I’ve never enjoyed anything more

than dancing without worrying about

being watched. What I want is a room

without eyes, ones that brand me like men

or demons, even when I am asleep.

I want to be unmarred by my histories,

to trust easily and hurt without wanting

to die. My want pours itself into

an empty swimming pool, something dusty

and blue, like a woman waiting to be filled.

Curated by Kinshuk Gupta.