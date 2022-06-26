In the fourth episode of #ScrollIdeas, we take a deep dive into the dysfunctional state of Indian media with Ruben Banerjee, former editor-in-chief of the Outlook Group.

Everyone seems to agree the Indian media is broken. TV news is now theatre. Print media rarely holds the government to account. And while everyone complains about it, subscribers seem reluctant to pay up for good journalism, incentivising media houses to curry favour with powerful politicians and industrialists.

Play Writer and host: Shoaib Daniyal | Producer: Karnika Kohli | Graphics designer: Shruti Rego, Rubin D’Souza

India needs independent media and independent media needs you. Your support is crucial: https://scroll.in/contribute