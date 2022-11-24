November 15

24 of Aban 1401, all video clips of today begin with the date

The strikes begin in earnest

Shops in many neighborhoods, many shopping centers shut down

Most significantly the great bazaar of Tehran

Internet is not down yet so we watch shuttered shops all over the country

Day time things are pretty normal in my neighborhood, central city

Evening I venture out

Turn south toward Valiasr Square

People singly and in groups pouring into Valiasr street

Pairs holding hands

So many wearing masks, thanks to Covid ample supply

Not that it’s effective against tear gas or even for concealing identity

They arm to the teeth we wear N95 masks

Just an attempt at armor, something, anything

Shops now shuttered, dark, deserted

Eerie site but strangely gratifying

People walk decisively, fast, silent

Go uptown, go downtown, different people advise

No sloganeering just walking, tense, silent, not making much eye contact, brisk

But many many people, pouring on both sides of the street

I’m alone, many are alone

Many women alone

I stop to listen to one woman asking about tear gas

We talk and start walking together

We’re at the square and decide to turn around and walk north

Another woman walking alone joins us, then another

People taking sure steps but aimlessly, up and down the street, silent, bumping into each other

Keep moving, my new friends advise, let’s not be sitting ducks

A sudden lick of green laser light sweeps over us

What was that, what to make of it?

We look at each other and keep going

We walk until tired, then sit down in a well lit spot at a half-open outdoor cafe without ordering

Somehow we get talking about our personal lives

There’s four of us, funny enough in our sixties, fifties, forties, thirties

Three divorced one unmarried

All sick of the special unhappiness of women

It’s good to be together though we don’t even know each other’s first names

We turn around and go south again

We lose one friend and pick up another woman walking alone, very young in her twenties

Towards the Square we start getting a dull headache, then our eyes start burning

Tear gas

We turn into Keshavarz blvd

We start coughing

Let’s walk two by two

Crowds of people just walking

Quiet, just walking, and very unhappy

Our little group separates among the crowd and waits up for each other

We are so glad to be together

I’m walking with the twenty-something

We carry cigarettes to ward off tear gas

There’s a puddle of something red on the pavement and two red palm prints

My young friend fingers the red liquid and sniffs it to see if it’s blood

She can’t decide

We walk by clusters of riot police

Crossing the street walking by them they remind me of something

Teenage mutant ninja turtles, I remember

Camo outfits, headbands, swinging weapons, but with chest plates instead of shells on their back

We walk by snickering

Worse than them, we walk by vans of gasht-e ershad

Hadn’t seen these guys for a while

White vans, black-veiled female and male guards sitting inside in darkness

Morality police

We don’t look at them but they watch us:

Four women without headscarf carrying unlit cigarettes

We keep walking, like everyone else, just walking

Our youngest friend says she was apprehended early on back almost two months ago

One night of interrogation and she was let go, her phone confiscated

Same happened to our other friend back in Aban 1398

This is the anniversary of the 98 uprising when hundreds if not over a thousand were killed

I’d like to hear more but we have to keep moving, no time to chat

Turn back toward the Square

More riot police

We sit down and watch them

The difference between them and TMNT’s?

A lot of these guys have pot bellies

Not to fat shame anyone but what kind of riot police is so out of shape?

The ripped ones are perhaps shipped to Baluchistan and Kurdistan, to face off with the kickass warriors of those regions

Or they’re just running out of personnel

Overweight or not these guys are armed with guns and tasers not ninja swords and nunchucks

They’ve borrowed masks and helmets from Shredder

We sit down at the curb, talking to others taking a break from walking

Mostly women

My young friend is chided, you shouldn’t have touched that blood on the sidewalk, you might get AIDS

She gets scared, examines her finger for scratches

Don’t worry it wasn’t blood, it was too red, blood darkens fast

It is a bizarre thing sitting on the curb looking at bustling riot police

They always appear oh so busy with important stuff

Tear gas has worn off, we carefully return our unlit cigarettes to the pack

Random people stop to chat but there’s not much to say

That’s why people walk without talking, what’s there to say that hasn’t been said before?

What’s there that someone knows that we all don’t?

And what we don’t know we all don’t know, we know that

Lots and lots of young women walk by without headscarf, without fear

A picture was recently circulated of a mullah and a women waiting in some line without their respective head gear

One head covering shed in fear and the other in courage, the caption reads

There recently has been a spate of flicking off mullahs’ turbans on the street

Clips of it all over the internet, so funny

And now these wanna be ninja turtles and Halloween shredders

And unending streams of people just walking

We leave the square

I live here, one of our group says at an apartment complex, if you’re ever in trouble around here give my name at the gate and come inside

Who knows if we ever meet again but we spent a reassuring evening together

And oh, by the way, we received so much love from young women walking by

As usual

And I got the best compliment: you’re so ba hal– cool

Azadi azadi a-za-di, we hear in the distance before splitting up

It was nice to part with that word, the last word: Freedom.

November 18

The faithful should not lose heart, reassures the speaker at Friday prayer, they are trying to take away hope

They? You mean the people of the country?

Piety, he declares, strengthens the political system, piety creates *mehr* – loving kindness

I’m reading Mehr News Agency of the Islamic Republic, how funny is that?

But I like this best: Slander against the system is haram in the view of *bozorgan*

Slander!

Reporting the murder of ten year-old Kian by unknown agents is slander, therefore it is haram

Therefore it is not reported by the loving kindness news agency

And of course “bozorgan”: the elders/the great – who might that be?

The Leader Mr Khamenei? Or rather a whole posse of turbaned unnameables?

Best left vague

So no fingers can be pointed at the elders the great who consider news slander

The whole country is seething in the shooting of the ten year-old in car with his father

Ducking under a shower of bullets nobody knows by whom or why

His mother calls the Islamic Republic the murderer of her son

She addresses the huge crowd at her son’s burial, bold and eloquent

She commits slander but you know what?

She’s not afraid

The elders and the great are

Meanwhile the elders and the great of the international community avoid slander

Unicef, the great defender of the children of the world, is silent

No one can accuse them of slander against the Islamic Republic

People are outraged

A Unicef goodwill ambassador resigns – after mounting pressure

Over sixty children and teenagers killed in less than two months

Not enough for Unicef

Interestingly I worked at Unicef HQ in New York back in the nineties

The memory of the Iran Iraq war was fresh

The Islamic Republic had used children to clear mine fields

A dusty notebook of one of the dead boys was found containing one word: nooshabeh – drink

We did not have the exact number of dead child soldiers but we had that one word

Clearly not enough for Unicef

Therefore dignified silence – or actually stodgy institutional hypocrisy

So I for one am not surprised

Meanwhile, day 3 rained heavily

Day 4 did not bring out people in my neighbourhood either

But lo and behold something quite sobering happened in Khomein: the home/museum of Khomeini was set on fire

The whole country gasped

Slander against the current leader is one thing but against the big guy?

Holy mother of god this is war

The major theology institute in Qom is also set on fire

That’s the mother institute for grooming novice clerics, the bozorgan of the future

It’s not street trash bins that are set on fire any more, serious things are burning now

But on the loving kindness site not even burning trash bins make an appearance

So who’s afraid now?

The billboard wars



I wish I had taken pictures

At Valiasr Square an immense billboard is frequently changed, sometimes daily

The normal response would be to avert your eyes rather than take pictures

You don’t want to stand there holding up your device from fear of mobile phone snatchers anyway

But true to the size of the billboard the aspiration is epic

Literally recently

They used to be heavily Islamic

Crowds of all Iranian ethnicities – all the women assiduously veiled – holding up banners

Arabic phrases, rousing Shiite slogans, devotion to various Imams mostly Hossein and the vanished one Mahdi

The name used to be Mehdi – as lots of men are still called – but a little vowel change elevated the Imam after the revolution

But no matter

Mahdi means messiah

Then when the slogan Woman Life Freedom was introduced to the Iranian psyche the regime responded in kind

Up went the now infamous billboards with pictures of tens of Great Women of Our Land

That one came quickly down

The great women and their offspring were even quicker to voice their disgust

Then started a string of epic ones: the epic of Shahnameh, that is

Now great heroes are depicted with formidable forearms, prominent noses and sculpted beards

In case you missed the resemblance to ancient heroes there are lines from Shahnameh

The epic of ancient kings – oops about the Shah in the title

Lines about heroes of Iran Zamin – can’t refer to the country in more patriotic terms

Co-opting Shahnameh now? And Ferdowsi?

You must be kidding

You must be desperate

You must think people are fools

Under the billboard you have your rows of armored cowards protecting themselves from school girls

You have your lasered and taserds mutants breaking up the audience of street musicians

Epic heroes!

Meanwhile I’ll tell you what’s epic

This kid Shervin wrote a song a while back stringing together hashtags: *Baraye* – For...

Every single time it’s played people weep

Every single line speaks

The words are not just felt they are experienced, they have been lived

Look for it on YouTube with English subtitles

And the regime even tried to co-opt this

For Artin... billboards went up all over the streets

Artin was a little boy shot at Goharshad mosque in Shiraz a month ago

Mr Leader lost no opportunity for a photo-op with the young victim of the terrorist attack:

Taliban did it, they’ll come and get you if we don’t kill people on the street

Silly silly Leader et al

You arrest Shervin and you co-opt his lyrics?

You epic makers you

Fear

So who’s afraid now?

I am

We are

You can’t write fear

You want to close the doors and get in bed in fetal position

You want to be safe, just safe, quiet, unseen

You want nothing but to disappear, vanish, nothing else matters

Doors can be broken down and you ripped from your fetal position

Baton blows raining on you

Broken cheek bones broken forearms shielding your face

Dragged to a vehicle and after that darkness

Beyond fear

Madness

Crushed to a pulp

You feel it inside your bones?

Your skin crawls, tingles, grows cold?

You bleed inside your head?

You understand

I am so afraid, afraid for everyone

Anything can happen to anyone

Gestapo, KGB, Gulag, Tianamen Square, Guantanamo Bay, Basij, Sepah, Evin

Anything can happen

At any moment

There are those willing to do anything to anyone

Nothing separates you from them

Walls are just paper, ripped with a flick

Windshields powdered with one strike

You think there is safety but there isn’t

It’s all up to those who can do anything to anyone

What is it like to be able to do anything to anyone?

Can you imagine it?

Take a baton to someone’s face?

Take aim at targets seen and unseen, empty round after round?

It’s awful from any angle

It’s all fear and darkness and point of no return