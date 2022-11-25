The Warwick Prize for Women in Translation announced this year’s winners on Friday. The £1,000 prize was won by Geetanjali Shree’s Tomb of Sand (translated from the Hindi by Daisy Rockwell) and Osebol: Voices from a Swedish Village by Marit Kapla (translated from the Swedish by Peter Graves). Tomb of Sand has been published in the UK by Tilted Axis Press while Penguin has published Osebol.

Tomb of Sand earlier won the 2022 International Booker Prize.



The £1,000 prize will be divided between the writer and her translator, with each contributor receiving an equal share.

The Steering Committee of for this year’s prize comprises Olga Castro (author), Gonzalo Ceron Garcia (author), Maureen Freely (journalist), Holly Langstaff (academic), Alison Ribeiro de Menezes (academic), Simon Swain (academic), and Chantal Wright (translator).