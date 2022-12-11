In these poems, written on the anvil of Mahaparinirvana Divas, commemorated annually on December 6 to mark the death anniversary of BR Ambedkar, Dalit-feminist poet and writer Anita Bharti reflects on the legacy of Ambedkar’s ideas and the future of anti-caste existence.

A critical reckoning with the everyday nuances of Ambedkarism, including its political distortions and Ambedkar’s uncritical deification, Bharti insists, is the need of the hour. Laying emphasis on Ambedkarite humanism; separating Ambedkar from the mould of Brahmanical appropriation; paying greater attention to anti-caste forms of gender justice and intersectional histories of Dalit struggle evoking hope, are some key themes the poet emphasises, to situate the life and legacy of Babasahab in a contemporary context.

One

Hear!

I say to you

This is Bhimrao Baba

Yes!

You reply

With a canny cheer

This is our Bhim Baba!

And you instantly begin

Worshipping him

Garlanding him

Adorning him with tilak

And incense

While standing beside you

Hope glistens in the eyes

Of a girl as she sees

Children stream inside

A school in the distance

Is it impossible for you

To help her join that queue

And sit within to reap

The dreams of her due?

(Oh, you would rather

Leave that aside)

That day you brought

Baba into the bazaar

Auctioning his abilities

You summoned them:

See! Such sorrow and suffering

Baba has always been enduring

Which all of you have given him

It’s time you must

Pay him back

Now mountains

Of their miseries

Are transforming into tickets

For all your overseas travels

In those foreign tours

Your forage for white tears

During each seminar and sermon,

You condemn the oppressors as vermin

Yet, the pain in the eyes

Of an oppressed woman

Standing near

Bypasses you completely

You choose to get lost

In the blue sky

You are yet to conquer

You have even dragged

Baba into business

Instructing people

About the profits and losses of

Adopting ‘brand Baba’

The secret of amassing interest

With symbolic capital

Whereas, your own sisters and brothers

Howl in hunger

The very siblings

Who unknowingly sponsor

Your umpteen

Money transfers

Flashing the latest range

Of Baba-accessories

In your neck

Around your wrist

In precious lockets

The new gold inheritance

Stowed away in ornate jewellery boxes

Signs, that

Degenerate dealers

Like you keep flaunting

To field yourself

Two

Baba, when you weep

In the crypt of politics

Your Dalit children

Get crushed and maimed

Like a horde of

Screaming skeletons

When you contemplate

The multitudes enliven

Taking shape from their mangled fragments

Inner voices, faces, spirits

Slowly sediment

Making solidarities, affinities, families

When you laugh

The mutilated masses

Learn to rise from their ruins

Like flowers again blossoming

To the sound of lightning

Scattering in the blue rain

Yes, you are laughing, Baba

Three

Hark!

An Ambedkar dwells within me

Look!

An Ambedkar dwells within you

Who

Like the blue blood

Coursing in our veins

Nourishes our hearts

Stimulates our brains

O, sathi

Don’t be distressed

We know

Only that which is

Dissolved within

Will rise again

From the earth one day

Harnessing his humanism

Beneath our skins

A new Bhimrao

Four

Dear friend,

Krantikari Jai Bhim!

When you feel low

The entire universe lowers its head

Its eyes, like a weary campaign, exhausted

Its voice, as if coerced to chant slogans

Even the ritual of strident song-singing

Can’t break open

Your silence

I remember

That day in 1925

When your face looked

Extraordinarily radiant

Your burnished form, shining through struggle

As countless bodies, like earthen vessels

Entered and floated on water one by one

The sky thundering its applause

The stars showering their brilliance

They say, clay hardens in fire

But that day,

All the Earth was maturing

In the Chavdar talab

A wave of revolution was

Surging as your sisters were

Purging from their hands and necks

Their intimate shackles of enslavement

And you, roaring

Like a lion

Woken after centuries

Thundering at the oppressor-hunters

I still remember that day

Steeped in collective effervescence

While, on the other side

Animal-anger was reverberant

You were forging ahead

A humanist radical

With thousands of humanists in your wake

Towards that god

Who claimed to be omnipotent

But always hid behind temple gates

They stopped you, lathi-charged you

But you, never one to be ceased

Kept spitting fire

Burning in the flames assured

Along with their ancient divinity-codes

We will now etch our own history

You luminously proclaimed that day

As the bluest water

Entered you and

Electrified our collective veins

Nourishing, feeding, irrigating

All our imaginations, dreams

Thirsts and pains

Anita Bharti is an Indian Dalit-feminist poet, writer, critic, and educator. She is the author and editor of several works, including Samkaleen Narivad aur Dalit Stree ka Pratirodh (2013), Ek Kadam Mera Bhi (2013), Yathasthithi se Takrate hue Dalit Jeevan se Judi Kahaniyan (2015), and Chhute Pankhon ki Udaan (2017). An English translation from her short story collection Ek Thi Quotey Wali Tatha Anya Kahaniyan (2012) was recently awarded the inaugural PEN Presents award by English PEN.

Nikhil Pandhi is an Ambedkarite queer-feminist researcher, anti-caste literary translator, and Rhodes Scholar from India. He is currently completing a PhD in cultural anthropology at Princeton University and is also editing and translating a book of selected anti-caste Ambedkarite love stories, forthcoming with Zubaan, in 2023. He recently received the inaugural PEN Presents award by English PEN, for his translation of Anita Bharti’s Dalit-feminist short stories.