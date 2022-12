The winners of the 2022 Sahitya Akademi awards were announced on December 22. The awards are given to writers in 23 Indian languages, including translations. This year, Anuradha Roy’s All the Lives We Never Lived won the award in the English language category, while N Kalyan Raman’s translation of Perumal Murugan’s Tamil novel Poonachi into English won the Sahitya Akademi Prize for Translation.

The award, in the form of a casket containing an engraved copper-plaque, a shawl, and cash prize will be presented to the awardees at a ceremony. Authors will receive a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000 each, and translators, Rs 50,000 each, for their winning books.

The winners of the 2022 Sahitya Akademi Prize

Assamese: Manoj Kumar Goswami, Bhool Satya (Short Stories)

Bodo: Rashmi Choudhury, Sansrini Modira (Poetry)

Dogri: Veena Gupta, Chhe Roopak (Drama)

English: Anuradha Roy, All The Lives We Never Lived (Novel)

Gujarati: Gulam Mohammad Shaikh, Gher Jatan (Autobiographical Essays)

Hindi: Badri Narayan, Tumadi Ke Shabd (Poetry)

Kannada: Mudnakudu Chinnaswamy, Bahutvada Bhaarata mattu Bouddha Taatvikate (Collection of Articles)

Kashmiri: Farooq Fayaz, Zael Dab (Literary Criticism)

Konkani: Maya Anil Kharangate, Amrutvel (Novel)

Maithili: Ajit Azad, Pen-Drive Me Prithvi (Poetry)

Malayalam: M Thomas Mathew, Ashaante Seethayanam (Literary Criticism)

Manipuri: Koijam Shantibala, Leironnung (Poetry)

Marathi: Praveen Dashrath Bandekar, Ujavya Sondechya Bahulya (Novel)

Nepali: KB Nepali, Saino (Drama)

Odia: Gayatribala Panda, Dayanadi (Poetry)

Punjabi: Sukhjit, Main Aynghosh Nahi (Short Stories)

Rajasthani: Kamal Ranga, Alekhun Amba (Play)

Sanskrit: Janardan Prasad Pandey 'Mani,' Deepmanikyam (Poetry)

Santhali: Kajli Soren (Jagannath Soren), Sabarnaka Balire Sanan Panjay (Poetry)

Sindhi: Kanhaiyalal Lekhwani, Sindhi Sahit Jo Mukhtasar Itihas (Literary History)

Tamil: M Rajendran, Kaala Paani (Novel)

Telugu: Madhuranthakam Narendra, Manodharmaparagam (Novel)

Urdu: Anis Ashfaq, Khwab Saraab (Novel)

The award for Bengali will be declared later.

The winners of the 2022 Sahitya Akademi Prize for Translation

Assamese: Jury Dutta, Kocharethi: Araya Nari, translation of Kocharethi (Novel), Malayalam, Narayan

Bodo: Raja Devojit Basumatary, Kabuliwalani Bangali Biji, translation of Kabuliwalar Bangali Bou (Novel), Bengali, Sushmita Bandyopadhyay

Dogri: Nirmal Vinod, Dehra Ch Ajj Bi Ugade N Saarhe Boohte, Our Trees Still Grow in Dehra (Short Stories), English, Ruskin Bond

English: N Kalyan Raman, Poonachi or The Story of a Black Goat, translation of Poonachi (Novel), Tamil, Perumal Murugan

Gujarati: Vijay Pandya, Ayodhyakandam, translation of Valmiki Ramayana Ayyodhyakandam (Epic Poetry ), Sanskrit, Valmiki

Kannadad: Padmaraj Dandavati, Sita Ramayanada Sachitra Maru Kathana Sita, translation of An Illustrated Retelling of Ramayana (Fiction), English, Devdutt Pattanaik



Kashmiri: Shabnam Tilgami, Gitanjali, translation of Gitanjali (Poetry), Bengali, Rabindranath Tagore

Malayalam: Chathanath Achuthanunni, Vamanacharyante Kavyalankarasutravrithi, translation of Kavyalankarasutravrithi (Indian Poetics),Sanskrit, Vamanacharya



Marathi: Pramod Mujumdar, Salokhayache Pradesh Shodh Sahishnu Bhanacha, translation of In Good Faith (Non fiction), English, Saba Naqvi



Nepali: Puma Kumar Sarmah, Shantanukulanandan, translation of Shantanukulanandan (Novel), Assamese, Purabi Bormudoi



Punjabi: Bhupinder Kaur, Nagaare Wang Vajde Shabad, translation of Preet Nagde Ki Sarah Bajde Shabad (Poetry), Hindi, Nirmala Putul



Rajasthani: Madan Gopal Ladha, Akhoot Tasalo, translated of Akhepatar (Novel), Gujarati. Bindu Bhatt



Sanskrit: Gopabandhu Mishra, Amrutaphalam, translation of Amruta Phala (Novel), Odia, Manoj Das



Sindhi: Bhagwan Atlani, Kiliyun Te Tangiyal Shakhs, translation of Khuntiyon Par Tange Log (Poetry), Hindi, Sarveshwar Dayal Saxena



Tamil: K Nallathambi, Yaad Vashem, translation of Yaad Vashem (Novel), Kannada, Nentchandra



Telugu: Varala Anand, Akupacha Kavithalu, translation of Green Poems (Poetry), Hindi, Gulzar



Urdu: Renu Behl, Suno Radhika, translation of Suno Radhika (Poetry), Hindi, Madhav Kaushik



The translation awards for Bengali, Hindi, Konkani, Maithili, Manipuri, Odia, and Santali will be declared later.

The 2022 Sahitya Akademi Bhasha Samman

The 2022 Sahitya Akademi Bhasha Samman was awarded to Udaya Nath Jha for his contribution to the field of Classical and Mediaeval Literature from the eastern region of India. Jha is a professor and head of Sahitya department at Central Sanskrit University in Puri, Odisha. He is fluent in Sanskrit, Hindi, Odia, English, Maithili, Bengali, Assamese, Bhojpuri, and Gujarati.