‘Can You Answer, Professor?’ by Anju Makhija

WHEN WERE YOU BORN?

Forbes dry gin, rum – flavoured pipe tobacco, sunflower seeds,

Mozart’s Amadeus, Milton’s Paradise Lost,

the right mix for immortality...a flap and the fly is dead.

WHEN WILL YOU DIE?

Refilling the glass, lighting the pipe, peeling the seeds,

lulled by the music, flipping through Paradise Regained,

meditating on the bend of a leaf...a flap and the fly is dead.

YOU DO NOT KNOW?

Empty glass, pipe dangling, seed skins scattered,

chanting a mantra, reading Path to Nowhere,

fanning the Guru...a flap and the fly is dead.

WHAT DO YOU KNOW, THEN?

Gin twice a week, pipe alternate days, twelve seeds at lunch,

weekly concert, writing The Great Gibberish Novel,

the right mix for immortality...a flap and the fly is dead.

‘After Gabo’ by Mamang Dai

No one can say it like you said it

About love and magic,

solitude, and growing old

\Here it’s white butterflies

whirling around in the garden

And the scent of bitter almond

is the scent of orange blossom

You know, love is a virus too

Jumping ship,

landing up in ports and cities

so eager, enchanted,

by the banks of another river

in the time of quarantine

There are lines and lines of communication

Jostling through a virtual pandemic

A sadness named, unnamed,

Fermina Daza, is it true

Everything is in our hands?

Outside my window

Red hibiscus, red.

If the aim is to survive

It’s time to weigh anchor again

For how long, who knows?

Our old life is gone.

It’s another summer

and the pages are turning

in a chronicle of things foretold

One battered flag in a time of lockdown.

Despite contrary winds

a battered flag is fluttering,

You’ll see it here and there

in the direction of the future,

Salt water, caresses,

Buoyant as the hearts of old lovers

young enough to believe – in forever.

After Gabriel Garcia Marquez, his great works, prophetic words and great titles returning with undiminished relevance and hope in a time of pandemic.

‘Erasure’, by Nabina Das

Take an eraser. See the damage

in the name of corrections. A swipe

to unthinkingness.

Take a white page. Slowly blow

out the black letters – some

anyway hang by

their cursive tendrils – from

the whiteness.

A little green a little torn.

I’m talking of books and histories

our heads full of winter’s tales.

I’m talking of children’s faces

that have forgotten our justice songs.

Take the darkest ink and blot the days

Take a pinch of our existence and see

how erasure becomes a norm.

‘Mother Mary’ by Pravasini Mahakud, translated from the Odia by K Sachidanandan

Have seen Mother Mary

on some December nights:

a woman with a mother’s heart

turned into a statue

of eternal love.

As soon as I light the candle

all the mothers of the world

appear on her shining face.

I come back, carrying the

half– broken pieces of

grief, of shattered peace,

of anguished tumult.

How else can a motherless woman

return from her!

‘A Woman of Letters’ by K Srilata

Some days what I want to be is a woman of letters,

to retire to my study and be

solitary.

I can see it all:

that desk – neat, rectangular, coffee brown,

its drawers seductive and deep,

holding secrets from another age,

on it some paper, a pen and an ink well,

and a bookcase filled with every kind of book –

Austen definitely and Dickinson and Chughtai...

No adolescent daughters abandoning dresses in contemptuous heaps.

No grubby sons, their dirty socks like bombs under my books.

No spouses, no mothers, nor mothers-in-law

with their urgent thoughts.

Sometimes all I want to be is a woman of letters.

Between chores, the very idea makes me weep.

Excerpted with permission from Rivers Going Home: 71 Poets in Solidarity, edited by Ashwani Kumar, Red River.