The International Kolkata Book Fair threw open its gates to readers on January 31, 2023, running until February 12. Founded in 1976 and now in its 46th year, the Book Fair, also lovingly called Boi Mela, is one of the largest social events in the city every winter.
Started in the Kolkata maidan, with a temporary stop at a new location near the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass, the fair has now found a new home in Central Park in the upmarket neighbourhood of Salt Lake. With over 900 publishers and 20 countries participating, and several hundred thousand people in attendance, the fair continues to enjoy its pre-eminent position in Kolkata’s cultural calendar.
Here is a pictorial tour of the 2023 International Kolkata Book Fair.
Country of focus: Spain
At the Bangladesh pavilion
At the English language book stalls
Publishers at the Book Fair
What readers bought
All photographs by Sayari Debnath unless otherwise mentioned.