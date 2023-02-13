Lament of the Lonely

Blessed are those

loved in turn by their lovers –

they enjoy the sweetest

seedless fruits of desire.

The grace showered

by lovers on their beloveds

is like pouring rain

to life on earth.

Those lovers,

whose love is reciprocated,

alone have the swagger to say,

“We are living the life!”

Though loved (by others),

there is no deep connection

if one remains unloved

by ones own beloved.

What will the one

I love do with me,

if he does not

love me back?

One-sided love is bitter.

Like a dancer’s kavadi

poised on both shoulders,

only reciprocal love is sweet.

Love-God targets

and afflicts me alone –

Does he not even notice

my sadness and longing?

No one on earth

has such fortitude

as those who’ve never received

a kind word from the one they love.

My miser of a lover

shows not deep love,

and yet, his words are

sweet music to my ears.

You describe love pangs

to your unfeeling man.

Bless you, dear heart,

instead empty the sea.

My Heart, My Traitor

Think and tell me something,

my heart, of anything,

anything that will cure

this incurable disease.

When he lacks love,

it is foolishness for you

to be in pain, my dear heart –

just live long and prosper.

Will sympathy come your way,

my heart, for sitting here

in lovesickness, when the one

causing this sad malady is pitiless?

Take my eyes also

along with you, dear heart;

they devour me

in their longing to see him.

Can we abandon him,

my heart, saying he is cruel –

this man we love

who doesn’t love us?

When you meet the lover

who quells all your quarrels

by making love, my heart,

feigning slight is such a sham.

Give up desire or

give up shame, good heart;

I cannot suffer

the both of them.

Hoping, in his defence,

that he will show love,

my heart is a fool that follows

the man who left me.

The lover resides within,

and while this is so, my heart,

who do you think about,

in search of whom do you go?

He has deserted us,

he has renounced us –

If I keep him in my heart,

I will lose my beauty even more.

Reading the Signs

Overpowering you,

your painted eyes

tell me there is something

that you are hiding.

Sleek-boned like bamboo,

this young woman is a beauty

to behold – the most remarkable

is her feminine fluidity.

Like glimmering thread

that holds a beaded chain,

something runs through

this woman’s appeal.

Like the fragrance held

within a bud, something

lies concealed within

her blossoming smile.

In the hidden mischief

of my lady of many bangles,

there is a medicine to heal

heart-breaking sorrow.

He showers me with endearments,

pleasures me intensely – making me

feel (that soon) I will be surrounded

by the lack of his love (his parting).

My bangles perceived,

even before I did, the news

of the impending departure

of my man of these cold shores.

Just yesterday

my lover went away –

My skin betrays the sorrow

of seven long days.

Speaking with her eyes,

she pointed at her bangles,

her slender shoulders, her feet–

This is all that she did.

She begs with her eyes,

which speak of how she aches

for sex – it is said, then –

the woman is being womanly.

Sulking

Stay put, do not embrace

your pouting lover;

let us watch awhile

their distressed state.

Like salt for seasoning,

proportion is everything;

in sulking – a little excess

spoils the taste.

To leave a sulking lover

unembraced

is to inflict hurt

on the grievously injured.

To be unfeeling

to a sulking lover

is to cut a withered

creeper at its root.

Even great, good men

appear fetching when

their flower-eyed beloved

grows petulant.

Desire without daring

lacks the sweet-mellow,

and without sulking

the hard-raw fruits.

A single sorrow surrounds

every lover’s strife –

Will this not delay

our having sex?

What is the point

of my dreadful anguish,

if the lover who will notice

such grieving is not around?

Even water tastes

sweet in the shade;

even sulking is sweet

only in the eyes of lovers.

I am angry, my lover leaves me

drooping with dejection –

yet the desire of my heart

is that we come together.

Excerpted with permission from Tirukkural: The Book of Desire, Tiruvalluvar, translated from the Tamil by Meena Kandasamy, Penguin.