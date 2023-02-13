August 2022: the news of Salman Rushdie’s stabbing hit social media. I was in Baltimore, spending a private summer in the United States. It was a shocking moment, but not unfamiliar to me as I’d experienced many of these horrible moments before: the killing of General Zia; bombings in Karachi after 9/11; the assassination of Benazir Bhutto; Sabeen Mahmud’s murder. There’s always a sharp intake of breath, the bracing of the body against the news, and then an attempt to understand, intellectually, what feels viscerally like a personal assault.

I read reports of the attack to absorb the details. Rushdie was on stage at the Chautauqua Institution in upstate New York, having just been introduced by Henry Reese, co-founder of City of Asylum. The title of the talk Rushdie was going to give: “More than Shelter,” during which, according to The Post-Journal newspaper, “the pair were to discuss the United States as a place of asylum for writers and other artists in exile and as a home for freedom of creative expression.”

Then, 24-year-old Hadi Matar bounded across the stage and started stabbing. He had to be pulled off Rushdie and subdued while audience members gave Rushdie first aid. Photographs of the aftermath show splatters of blood on the backdrop of the stage where Matar pulled out his knife, and the droplets of blood formed red lines on the white canvas.

I kept scanning Twitter and American newspapers for updates on him, struggling with my emotions, with all the memories the attack brought up of all the years in Pakistan, trying to stay on the right side of the red line. Weirdly, I thought of the song Girlfriend in a Coma by The Smiths:

There were times when I could

Have murdered her

But you know, I would hate

Anything to happen to her

Do you really think she’ll pull through?

I emailed my friend Claire, telling her I had no words for the tumult of emotions that this news had brought about. Claire wrote back almost immediately, reminding me of how I had told her that living in Karachi was like living with a noose around your neck. Claire said she imagined this was what life was like for Rushdie.

In those hours, he existed in a state that Schrödinger would not wish on his worst enemy: alive and dead at the same time. I kept re-reading the headlines in an obsessive – compulsive ritual, checking them against the way I lived my life in Karachi, to reassure myself that this could never happen to me.

Pakistan’s former prime minister, Imran Khan, in an interview with The Guardian that took place shortly after Rushdie’s stabbing, said that the attack was “terrible, sad,” and that although he could understand the anger against Rushdie for having denigrated the Prophet and his wives in The Satanic Verses, “you can’t justify what happened.”

But later, when accused by the religious right of sympathising with a blasphemer, Khan said that his remarks had been taken out of “context” and that he had been referring, instead, to an incident in Sialkot, Pakistan, in 2021, where a Sri Lankan national had been killed by a mob on the pretext of blasphemy. Some may wonder why Imran Khan was trying to explain away remarks that seem straightforward, but it was apparent: even he was afraid he’d crossed a red line.

I did not exercise similar caution: as soon as I heard the news about Rushdie I took to Twitter to express my condemnation of the attack, to say that nothing in our religion justified murdering an individual for anything they wrote. Perhaps I should have been afraid that I, too, might be crossing the line. But I felt no fear, just sadness, and I wished Rushdie would “pull through.”

Over the 30-odd years since The Satanic Verses was published I’ve read the Quran many times over, studied examples in the Prophet’s life when he was insulted or mocked and his only response was to ignore the taunts. In an interview, just after Rushdie’s stabbing, the Turkish journalist, scholar and Muslim modernist Mustafa Akyol said:

In the Quran there is no suggestion that you should kill blaspheming people. On the contrary, a verse commands simply that you “do not sit with them unless they start to talk of other things”. In the biographies of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) there are some reports about satirical poets executed by Muslims, reports that, in the Middle Ages, were taken as a basis for blasphemy laws. But if you look more closely, you will see that this punishment comes for inciting war or outright violence against Muslims rather than for insulting Muslims. So, yes, a good and faithful Muslim does not have to condone violence and censorship.

My faith has become stronger over the years, both in my religion and in the principles of tolerance and the freedom of expression. Earlier this year I went, for the first time in my life, to Mecca to complete the Umra, the minor pilgrimage. The stabbing of Rushdie made me confront again, after all these years, what I felt about The Satanic Verses as a teenager and now, in my 50th year.

As a writer I know now what Rushdie was doing in that text: why he wrote about Mahound, his literary stand-in for the Prophet and his wives, whom Rushdie alluded to as prostitutes. I know, intellectually, how Rushdie used the apocryphal story of the Satanic Verses to challenge the purity of the Quran. I understand that when Rushdie implied that the verses revealed to “Mahound” were made up to serve his own selfish interests, he was challenging orthodoxy and dogma. I can see how his enquiry owed its debt to Dante, whose Divine Comedy satirised Islam and the Prophet in order to mock Pope Boniface.

Some of Rushdie’s ideas do sting, and that sting causes pain; there’s no escaping that as a Muslim. Yet, pain has always been the path of a believer; we endure it because it makes us stronger in our faith. While I’m unable to control my reactions, I have the power to choose the way I respond. The greatest exercise of my faith as a Muslim is to walk away from acting out in hurt or offence. I can choose to criticise his book, or to simply ignore it. Rushdie can hurt, but not harm me, and he cannot harm Islam.

Perhaps he wrote The Satanic Verses to goad us Muslims into thinking about what we’ve been too reluctant to confront: the stagnation of our religion at the hands of extremists and the orthodoxy. That realisation is painful, too. And this is a world in which believers and disbelievers co-exist, in which Rushdie and I can both call ourselves writers, in which some people will be offended and others will not, and some will act on those feelings but the vast majority will not.

I am no longer the 16-year-old girl paying lip service to a religion I barely understood against a text I hadn’t read. I am a writer who engages with red lines every day, even in the writing of this essay. That line is the red line, once you’ve internalised it. The red line, if you cross it, becomes the noose around your neck. But then I remember what Sabeen Mahmud said in an interview to the tech magazine, Wired in 2013: “Fear is just a line in your head. You can choose which side of that line you want to be on.”

An excerpt from the essay “Red Lines” by Bina Shah, from Ways of Being: Creative Non-Fiction by Pakistani Women, edited by Sabyn Javeri, Women Unlimited.